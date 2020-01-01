Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare

Withings has announced a $60 million Series B funding round, co-led by healthcare investment specialists Gilde Healthcare, and long-term Withings partners and investors, Idinvest Partners and Bpifrance through their Large Venture funds, as well as support from BNP Paribas Developement, Oddo BHF and Adélie Capital.

Having led a shift in the way consumers and physicians interact by enabling accurate and regular patient-generated data collection, Withings will capitalize on this investment to solidify its position as a trusted intermediary between patients and healthcare professionals. It will continue to invest in products and data services that help deliver more personalized, continuous and preventive medicine.

The company will invest funds to globally scale its dedicated business-to-business division Withings MED PRO that serves health professionals, and accelerate the development of the next generation of consumer health devices that bring medical grade and predictive capabilities into the home.

Eric Carreel, President and co-founder of Withings said “I strongly believe in technology’s ability to transform society’s health by allowing anyone to regularly monitor their vitals from home and involve health professionals in this process. Today, we are in an exciting time where medicine is becoming personalized, continuous, and based on data analysis, and I am proud Withings is at the heart of this revolution. With funding from like-minded partners, we can scale our efforts globally and continue to invest in new technologies and AI tools that can detect and predict medical conditions.”

In 2008, a small group of engineers created Withings, launching the world’s first connected scale in 2009. The team quickly discovered being able to regularly access information gave users a new power: manage their weight and take control of their health daily.

Today, Withings has built the largest ecosystem of connected, non-invasive health devices by reinventing everyday objects and endowing them with new medical powers: a scale that measures arterial stiffness, an analog watch that detects cardiac arrhythmias, a blood pressure monitor that detects valvular heart diseases or an under-mattress sleep tracker that detects sleep apnea. With over 45 technical patents, the Withings portfolio captures more than 20 vital health parameters including blood pressure, ECG, weight, pulse wave velocity, heart rate, activity levels, sleep apnea, and sleep patterns.

With people spending most of their time outside of the doctor's office, at-home health monitors not only give consumers more control over their health, they have extraordinary potential for doctors, hospitals and researchers. Having remote and regular access to precise medical-grade data allows professionals to offer more personalized, intelligent, and responsive care.

In 2019, Withings launched MED PRO, a dedicated business-to-business division that allows medical professionals, institutions, payers, disease management programs, coaching platforms, and researchers to leverage Withings devices and data analytics within their own ecosystems. With today’s funding and against the current health emergency backdrop, Withings is actively growing this division. It offers remote patient and telemedicine services and solutions for dedicated health programs that manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart health, sleep, and weight management.

In addition, MED PRO aids academic and pharma research, having been involved in over 100 clinical and academic studies by leading organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Harvard University, the European Georges Pompidou Hospital, the American Medical Group Association, Scripps Health. This also includes a current research initiative with the Department of Cardiology at the University Hospital of the Ludwig-Maximilian’s University of Munich, Germany, which is integrating its soon to be launched ScanWatch into a COVID-19 patient monitoring project. The ScanWatch is capable of tracking the blood oxygen saturation and the heart rhythm by wrist measurements.

From a small group of engineers, the Withings team has grown in size and scope to include people with diverse and non-conventional electronics backgrounds such as cardiologists, psychologists, a sleep doctor, and even a philosopher.

As Withings deepens its ongoing healthcare strategy, it will be guided by its newly appointed global Medical Advisory Board, comprised of eminent medical, research, and scientific leaders: Dr. John Halamka, President of the Mayo Clinic Platform, Dr. Stéphane Laurent, former Head of Clinical Pharmacology in Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou in Paris, and Craig Lipset, former head of Clinical Innovation at Pfizer.

With this new investment and the medical support of the new advisory board, Withings aims to invent a new generation of consumer health devices that will track new biomarkers and bring medical-grade, predictive capabilities into the home.