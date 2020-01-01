Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone

Three years after the launch of Lenovo's gaming sub-brand, the company is introducing the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, a the powerful, immersive and fast-charging smartphone with sub-6 5G, supporting tested speeds up to 2.52 Gb/s.

The new smartphone is created specifically for on-the-go gamers passionate about high performance and who prefer the comfort and convenience of playing entirely in landscape mode. With six specially customized layout themes to choose from, each with distinctive design details, colours and icons that resonate with gamers, you can stay in gaming-centric landscape mode or switch to portrait mode. Home mode allows you to cast to or play on a connected external monitor/TV while using either a wireless keyboard and mouse, or your preferred wired accessories via a dock.

Designed from the ground up for gamers, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel plays like a mobile gaming console with virtual tools, gaming capabilities and an optimized battery lasting up to a full day of average phone usage. Get the full functionality, ergonomic feel and pocket portability of a smartphone without the chunky function controls. Its virtual joystick and dual ultrasonic trigger buttons are embedded, and dual vibration engines provide feedback for deeper gameplay immersion.

Lenovo is amongst the first to feature the next-level, flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform that delivers revved-up performance across the board. For enhanced power efficiency, the design includes advanced 5th gen memory chips, up to 16GB LPDDR5 high capacity RAM or the optional 12GB configuration, and storage up to 512GB UFS 3.1.

Designed for blur-free animations via a 6.65-inch Full HD (2340 x 1080) AMOLED glass touchscreen display, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has a 144Hz refresh rate for videos and gaming images.

By inventing advanced methods to better dissipate heat with dual liquid-cooling and copper tubes, plus moving the dual 2500mAh batteries off to the sides where gamers’ hands would rest (vs. forcing them to touch the warm logic board encasing the processor), Lenovo made the handset easier to hold while also extending gameplay without the fear of overheating.

A convenient centre charging port means your cord won’t get in the way. Full 90W Turbo Power Charging takes both charging cords (from centre and side ports) to power up both batteries for a combined total of 5000mAh. Go from zero to up to 50 percent power in only 10 minutes, and a full charge only takes 30 minutes.

Designed to offer gamers better grip, the phone feels solid at 239 grams (8.43 ounces) and is 9.9 mm (0.38 in) at its thickest point. The body sports a red or cool blue with programmable RGB lighting effects for the Lenovo Legion’s “Y” icon and the back of its pop-up selfie camera. Lights can also be programmed to dynamically change depending on in-game effects for a more immersive experience.

Four noise-cancelling microphones record audio from all around to allow live streamers to easily record themselves at eSports events and other busy environments.

With the phone’s customized software dashboard called Lenovo Legion Realm, wherever gamers are, they can tweak hardware performance settings, scroll through the latest downloadable titles in Google Play, and select the enabled network that gives you the best quality and/or least traffic in that moment, i.e. WLAN, 5G, or Wi-Fi 6, to help reduce video and in-game latency.

You can capture general HD 1080p footage and record in 4K at up to 30 FPS (frames per second) with a 20MP front camera that stays tucked inside the bezel when not live streaming, also featuring auto-retract drop protection. Plus, a high resolution 64MP rear camera for high-resolution photos, which also has a quad pixel sensor for shooting high-quality, 16MP resolution photos in dark and bright conditions.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (called Lenovo Legion Phone Pro in China) is expected to be available starting July in China and in select markets in Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America to come later. Availability and timing may vary per geographical market.