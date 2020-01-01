Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted on 29-Jul-2020 12:48 | Filed under: News


Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia

Dropbox has announced a set of updates to bring its eSignature solution HelloSign closer to Australian and New Zealand customers. This includes making HelloSign available to all Dropbox users, giving them the ability to electronically sign and share documents straight from Dropbox and to store these documents within Australia.

 

Dropbox acquired HelloSign in early 2019 and the eSignature platform has since experienced strong growth, recording a 3X increase in signature requests during March/April of this year. 

 

The announcement follows the investment Dropbox made in June 2019 to establish a local hosting environment within the AWS Sydney Region. Now HelloSign customers will also have the option to store completed documents in Australia. This feature is available on the HelloSign Enterprise Plus and HelloSign API Platinum plans. 

 

“With a mature and digitally savvy business landscape, Australia is a highly strategic market for HelloSign. The current climate has seen demand for our eSignature solution soar, as businesses swiftly adapt to new ways of working and doing business. We are fortunate to be in a position to help our customers and we hope this investment will make it even easier for them to keep their businesses up and running,” says Whitney Bouck, COO of HelloSign.  

 

In addition to data residency, HelloSign is now available to all Dropbox users from within Dropbox. This is the first integration of its kind, combining a storage and signing solution. Embedding HelloSign as a native feature within Dropbox enables users to send, sign, and store their most important documents in one place, without leaving Dropbox. Once completed, the signed copy automatically saves back to Dropbox—combining several disparate workflows into one.  

 

“In times when in-person business is more challenging than ever before, digital transformation is essential. The management of your most critical business agreements—including the eSignature workflow that validates those agreements—is a fundamental piece of the digital transformation journey,” said Whitney Bouck, COO of HelloSign.  

 

Both the HelloSign native integration and Australian data residency features are available from today.  

 



More information: http://www.hellosign.com...


Trending now »

Hot discussions in our forums right now:

2019 Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Discussion
Created by Batman, last reply by DS248 on 30-Jul-2020 13:46 (12557 replies)
Pages... 836 837 838

Chorus ONT with 2 routers
Created by ajc153, last reply by Yabanize on 29-Jul-2020 17:32 (54 replies)
Pages... 2 3 4

Pumped Storage: what is the scale needed?
Created by OldGeek, last reply by JessieB on 30-Jul-2020 08:57 (77 replies)
Pages... 4 5 6

Expensive Service for Kia Sportage
Created by gcorgnet, last reply by wratterus on 30-Jul-2020 10:52 (36 replies)
Pages... 2 3

Is my home properly insulated
Created by Pinpoint, last reply by Dugimodo on 30-Jul-2020 11:56 (17 replies)
Pages... 2

House auction – my first and last one I’ll attend
Created by kingdragonfly, last reply by Varkk on 30-Jul-2020 13:40 (28 replies)
Pages... 2

Help UE Megaboom Repair auckland
Created by K1Z1, last reply by andrewNZ on 29-Jul-2020 19:21 (14 replies)

Cable mm2 for Indcution Hob (11kW)?
Created by MikeAqua, last reply by SomeoneSomewhere on 29-Jul-2020 19:15 (40 replies)
Pages... 2 3