Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia

Dropbox has announced a set of updates to bring its eSignature solution HelloSign closer to Australian and New Zealand customers. This includes making HelloSign available to all Dropbox users, giving them the ability to electronically sign and share documents straight from Dropbox and to store these documents within Australia.

Dropbox acquired HelloSign in early 2019 and the eSignature platform has since experienced strong growth, recording a 3X increase in signature requests during March/April of this year.

The announcement follows the investment Dropbox made in June 2019 to establish a local hosting environment within the AWS Sydney Region. Now HelloSign customers will also have the option to store completed documents in Australia. This feature is available on the HelloSign Enterprise Plus and HelloSign API Platinum plans.

“With a mature and digitally savvy business landscape, Australia is a highly strategic market for HelloSign. The current climate has seen demand for our eSignature solution soar, as businesses swiftly adapt to new ways of working and doing business. We are fortunate to be in a position to help our customers and we hope this investment will make it even easier for them to keep their businesses up and running,” says Whitney Bouck, COO of HelloSign.

In addition to data residency, HelloSign is now available to all Dropbox users from within Dropbox. This is the first integration of its kind, combining a storage and signing solution. Embedding HelloSign as a native feature within Dropbox enables users to send, sign, and store their most important documents in one place, without leaving Dropbox. Once completed, the signed copy automatically saves back to Dropbox—combining several disparate workflows into one.

“In times when in-person business is more challenging than ever before, digital transformation is essential. The management of your most critical business agreements—including the eSignature workflow that validates those agreements—is a fundamental piece of the digital transformation journey,” said Whitney Bouck, COO of HelloSign.

Both the HelloSign native integration and Australian data residency features are available from today.