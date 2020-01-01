Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card

Sony gas announced a new generation of media — the world’s first CFexpress Type A memory cards, in both 80GB and 160GB capacities, as the most recent addition to Sony’s TOUGH specification cards. Delivering high transfer speed, durability and reliability, Sony’s new CFexpress Type A cards offer professional and stress-free performance for photographers and content creators.

Both the CEA-G80T (80GB) and CEA-G160T (160GB) use the latest flash memory control technology to achieve write speeds as high as 700MB/s and read speeds as high as 800MB/s, greatly reducing buffer clearing times for efficient, stress-free shooting.

The CFexpress Type A cards are ideally suited for high-speed continuous shooting of more than 1,000 uncompressed RAW still images, as well as 4K 120p movie recording at high bit rates with the Slow & Quick Motion function when paired with new Alpha 7S III, which features two CFexpress Type A compatible media slots, that also support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards, for simultaneous media capture or extended continuous recording of even the highest bit rate data.

Compliance with the VPG400 video performance guarantee profile specification ensures stable video recording at 400 MB/s, creating a smooth workflow for professional creators.

The new CFexpress Type A memory cards are equipped with a heat sink to transfer heat generated by the card to the exterior when transmitting large amounts of data at high speed, using Sony's original alloy with excellent thermal conductivity. This enables users to record for long periods of time even when recording 4K 120p video internally.

Keeping up with Sony’s TOUGH specifications, the new CFexpress Type A memory cards feature bending and impact resistance to protect precious data, even when frequently changing cards in the harshest environments. They are up to five times more resistant to drop impact and up to ten times more resistant to bending, compared to CFexpress Type A requirement standards, for outstanding durability. In addition, thanks to a specialised internal structure, they achieve an IPX7 water ingress protection rating and an IP5X dust ingress protection rating (IP57) for enhanced durability.

Sony’s Memory Card File Rescue data recovery software allows users to recover accidentally deleted RAW images and 4K video from memory cards. In addition, Sony’s Media Scan Utility media diagnostic software will be updated to support CFexpress Type A cards allowing users to diagnose and receive a warning before the number of read/write cycles approaches the card’s limit.

The CFexpress Type A memory cards and card reader will be available in New Zealand mid-September. The 80GB version will start at NZ$ 449.95 and the 160 GB will start at NZ$ 879.95.