D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack

D-Link ANZ has extended its COVR AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System range, a Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh systems, to now offer a three-unit pack (COVR-1103), as well as a single add-on unit (COVR-1100).

Adding these new options gives any user the flexibility to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s unique COVR mesh Wi-Fi solution.

With high-speed AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi and 11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO, the COVR-1100 and COVR-1103 like the COVR-1102 before them are fast enough to support multiple devices undertaking everyday data-intensive tasks like HD streaming and video chats simultaneously.

The COVR-1100 is ideal if you’re just starting out in whole-home networking or have a smaller space. The COVR-1102 two-pack gives you more reach and coverage up to 325 square metres and the COVR-1103 three-pack blankets the home with up to 464 square metres of seamless Wi-Fi.

The COVR industry-standard mesh networking technology allows for device flexibility and ease of use, as users can now easily expand any existing COVR mesh Wi-Fi network by adding single unit COVR-1100 points as required.

If you have a larger space or perhaps a townhouse over multiple levels then the COVR-1103’s three COVR points and optional wired Ethernet backhaul is the system for you.

All three COVR systems work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and all have profile-based Parental Controls for setting boundaries online. They are simple to set-up with the D-Link Wi-Fi App and Quick VPN capability allows you securely connect to a remote network.

COVR’s Quality of Service (QoS) prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of limited bandwidth and its Triple Play VLAN support allows ISPs to provide multiple services with just one router.

COVR-1100, COVR-1102 and COVR-1103 all also support WPA3, which brings the latest standard for wireless encryption to individual users.

When using the COVR-1100, COVR-1102 or COVR-1103 you have one seamless network, sharing the same wireless network name and password for the entire home. It also supports Smart Steering, automatically directing your device to the optimum wireless band, reducing buffering and lag, while Smart Roaming automatically connects to the COVR Point with the strongest signal so that users can move freely throughout the house.

The COVR-1100, COVR-1102 and COVR-1103 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi Systems are available now. The COVR-1100 starts at NZ$ 199.99, the COVR-1102 is priced at NZ$ 329.99 and the COVR-1103 is NZ$ 429.99.