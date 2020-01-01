Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now

Huawei has built a strong presence in the PC industry through innovation, setting a new trend for FullView ultra-books. Huawei's newly upgraded Huawei MateBook 13 is targeted at young professionals and brings Huawei’s latest technologies to a wider audience.

Combining the FullView display, extreme portability and premium build quality, the new HUAWEI MateBook 13 sets a new standard for devices of its class. The new MateBook comes to a whole new level by fitting it with a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, 16 GB RAM, and adding supports for 2K HUAWEI FullView Display with Multi-touch and multi-screen collaboration, with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

“Notebooks are one of the primary screens that play a major role in our all-scenario strategy. Interconnection between smart devices and laptops is required to provide users with a truly seamless one-stop experience,” said Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Business, Huawei Consumer BG. “The new Huawei MateBook 13 combines premium aesthetics, the expansive viewing experience of FullView Display and great performance to deliver a mobile user experience that is refined, convenient, portable and powerful.”

With side bezels measuring at 4.4mm, the Huawei MateBook houses a large display with its small form factor so as to retain its portability. Unlike most 16:9 laptops on the market, the Huawei MateBook 13 has a 3:2 display, allowing the system to display more content in the smaller area.

Featuring a 2K display (2160x1440 at 200ppi) with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and support for 100 percent of the RGB color gamut, it can display vivid details for users when viewing HD pictures or playing Blu-Ray discs. A 2K HUAWEI FullView Display with Multi-touch is also available as an option on the Huawei MateBook. The display not only tracks multiple touch inputs with high precision but also supports Fingers Gesture Screenshot as well. By performing a three-finger downward swipe, users can quickly capture and save a screenshot.

Huawei MateBook 13 features a metallic, minimalist design. The edges are smoothly curved with aluminium chamfers cut with CNC diamond cutting. At only 286 x 211 x 14.9mm and about 1.3kg, the Huawei MateBook 13 is in the ideal size and weight for users who are always on the go.

The Huawei MateBook 13 is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core processor. As well as upgrading the processor, Huawei has improved the Huawei MateBook 13 with up to 16 GB dual-channel RAM. It has a high-speed PCIe SSD and can be configured with a NVIDIA GeForce MX 250 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5. This GPU provides additional graphics processing power to support image and video editing tasks, as well as entertainment experiences.

For cooling, the new Huawei MateBook 13 features a shark fin-inspired cooling system that comprises low-noise, high-performance fans. An Intelligent Filtering solution monitors temperature changes in real-time and ensures stable performance.

Also new is the Multi-screen Collaboration, a function of Huawei Share. The new Multi-screen Collaboration not only enables file transfer between the laptop and smartphone, but also makes seamless collaboration between the laptop and smartphone. Laptop keyboard and mouse can now be used as peripherals of your smartphone, providing a convenient user experience. The laptop is then able to share more advanced office applications with your phone as well.

In addition to optimised bootup speeds at the BIOS level, Huawei added a Fingerprint Power Button that integrates power, fingerprint verification and system sign-in into one button. This Fingerprint Power Button allows users to quickly wake up their PC and resume work without having to first re-enter their password or rescan their finger.

The Huawei MateBook 13 comes with a 65 W Type-C portable adapter which can be used with a range of charging outputs. As well as using the power adapter to charge your laptop, it supports Huawei SuperCharge for certain phones. The power adapter output supports 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/2 A, 15 V/3 A, and 20 V/3.25 A. The actual output varies depending on the device being connected a the time.

The new Huawei MateBook 13 is available for pre-order now at PB Tech stores and online. The MateBook 13 will be NZ$ 2199 RRP, but PB Tech will be doing a promo of NZ$ 1899 with a bonus Huawei T5 10” tablet.