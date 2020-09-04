OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch

OPPO has revealed its first-ever smartwatch, with the release of 46mm and 41mm OPPO Watch variations. The OPPO Watch 46mm sports a 3D flexible hyperboloid display, while the wider Watch Series packs a high-spec engine, fast-charging, and advanced sensors for all-action workouts.

Running on Wear OS by Google and featuring OPPO's own Dual-Chip Endurance System, GPS, Watch VOOC Flash Charging and five pro-grade sensors.

“The OPPO Watch presents a lot for its price, with a premium screen, five sensors for a range of activity and sports monitoring and a battery that will go the distance,” says Morgan Halim, Managing Director OPPO New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to enter a new category for wearables and broaden our offering for customers, giving them more of the quality, stylish and affordable products they love. With more Android users turning to OPPO, I have no doubt the OPPO Watch will become a staple for our customers from here and in the iterations to come.”

OPPO Watch's flexible hyperboloid display is an innovative design typically reserved for smartphones. The 46mm version features a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402x476 resolution, and 326ppi density for extra detail. An "ultra-frameless" design makes the most of every millimeter of space, packing in an impressive viewing pane.

OPPO Watch owes its slim profile to its AMOLED screen, combined with a 4.5mm aluminum frame and 3D curved glass crystal. The back of the watch uses an integrated 3D ceramic design and sensors are designed to maximise contact with the skin without exerting pressure.

OPPO Watch architecture uses its own Dual-Chip Endurance System to switch between a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a low-power Apollo3 chipset, maximising both high performance and long battery life, depending on modes.

With its expertise in the field of flash charging, OPPO has also developed all-new Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which uses the same battery system as OPPO smartphones.

In Smart Mode, OPPO Watch 46mm can offer up to 36 hours use on a full charge (or 24 hours 41mm). In Power Saver Mode, basic functions such as notifications are enabled and use time on the 46mm Watch is up to 21 days (or 14 days 41mm). The combo of technology allows a full charge time of 0% to 100% in just 75 minutes, perfect for a quick charge on the go, with 15 minutes’ charge enough to power up a full day's use. Whether it's a daily commute or a long business trip, switch between dual modes and stay connected for longer.

OPPO Watch provides an extensive health monitoring system and various fitness functions to encourage healthy lifestyles.

The OPPO Watch can monitor sleep quality, generating a sleep report of the user's duration of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. It can also be set to constantly monitor heart rate, and generate a chart showing heart rate over the past 24 hours. Other functions include activity and breathing reminders and women’s health features.

OPPO (and Android) smartphone users can quick-pair their phone's health app with OPPO Watch to access additional health and fitness services with the HeyTap Health, as well as keeping across key data and tracking metrics.

Packing five exercise sensors, including a Barometer, Geometric Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor PPG, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, the OPPO Watch can track those runs, swims, bike rides, walks, and other activities.

Location services will map activity routes and distance, and with 50-metre water resistance on OPPO Watch 46mm (or up to 30m - 41mm), it will stay protected in water or wild weather.

OPPO Watch offers a range of features to make working out easier for those days in a rut, including a ‘5 Minute Workouts’ library for goals such as burning fat or more simple wind down for bed exercises. OPPO Watch Activity Bars track progress along an X-shaped activity meter, with four different coloured bars tracking steps, calories and exercise.

Google Fit comes built-in to OPPO Watch, bringing real-time exercise tracking and a choice from over 90 different modes of exercises.

Each watch comes with a fluoro rubber strap with more watch straps available in a variety of colors to suit every occasion, from meetings to date night to workouts. The band can be easily removed by pushing a single button.

OPPO Watch uses all Google Play services and store apps, including Google Maps, Google Fit, podcasts, music and more.

OPPO Watch will be available for online pre-sale from Friday 21 August via Noel Lemming and 2degrees. The OPPO Watch Series will be available to purchase from stores and online from 4 September 2020. Suggested prices are Black & Pink Gold (41mm) NZ$ 399 and Black & Glossy Gold (46mm) NZ$ 599.