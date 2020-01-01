Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM review

You want something mobile, something bold, something big, something smart for your next party. Here it is. The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM speaker certainly fill all those requirements - and more. To start with the name says it all: HYPERBOOM means you will get deep bass with great overall sound from this speaker.

At 5.9 Kg and incorporating two 114 mm woofers, two 25 mm tweeters and two 89 mm x 190 mm passive radiators this is not a light speaker. It's also not a small one, measuring at 36 cm by 19 cm by 19 cm. To make it easier to carry this gigantic speaker there's a rugged rubber pull out strap on one of the edges, and just below it you will find a "weather door" covering the inputs (and power ports).

The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM is spill/splash resistant so that "weather door" helps keep those ports dry.

Battery life can go up to 24 hours and I certainly ran out of playlists before this beast ran out of power on me. A charge between two and three hours will set you for another 24 hours of sound. You can use its USB port to charge your smartphone in case it runs out of juice before the speakers do.

You can have multiple inputs connected to your Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM - the standards AUX and Optical inputs, plus two connected Bluetooth devices. A rubberised button on the top of the box allows you to easily select the source with a single click. Volume can be controlled by either pushing the huge etched + and - buttons on top of the device or from your mobile device.

The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM features an adaptive EQ function - a tiny microphone on top of the box constantly monitors the environment and adjusts the sound as needed - or you can use the app to manually change the EQ settings - anything from 45 Hz to 20 KHz.

The app also allows you to "PartyUp", connecting the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM with other devices from the Ultimate Ears family - including the smaller BOOM, MEGABOOM and even other HYPERBOOM speaker. I did not test this functionality though but what I did test is the One-Touch Music Control.

You start configuring the One-Touch Music Control from the app by selecting playlists from your favourite music source (in my case I used Spotify but it is listed to work with Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer Premium). Once you select the playlists you can cycle through those by simply pushing the "Magic Button".

The "Magic Button" is located right in the middle of the source input button and controls the One-Touch Music Control feature. Press it once and you pause or play the music. Double-press it to skip to the next track. And a long press will go to the next selected playlist.

This means you can select or create playlists in advance, line up in the app and stash your smartphone safely away. People will be able to cycle through the music by simply using the button on top of the speaker, making it an easy solution for DJing any private party.

And the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM can be used for more than music - it sounds great with movies too (even though it does not support any fancy Dolby Atmos or whatever) but thanks to the adaptive EQ it steps up your average TV sound to the next level - in my case I tested it using the Optical cable out from the TV to the speaker but it also works fine by connecting your TV source to the speaker via Bluetooth.