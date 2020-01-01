Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors

Sony has launched three new native 4K (4096 x 2160) SXRD home cinema projectors: the VPL-VW590ES, VPL-VW790ES and the flagship model VPL-GTZ380 (pictured), offering innovative processing, impressive brightness and best-in-class viewing experiences.

“Sony has led the 4K home cinema projector market with our native 4K SXRD projectors for nearly a decade, and we’re thrilled to announce a new range of powerhouse models for our customers and CI dealers,” said Anna Tan, Sony Professional Solutions – Display, Product Manager – Australia and New Zealand. “Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”

The new lamp VPL-VW590ES model and laser VPL-VW790ES model will replace the VPL-VW570ES and VPL-VW760ES respectively. The two new models offer an incredibly clear HDR experience by implementing new picture processor “X1 for projector”, based on technology used for Sony’s best-in-class TVs. These projectors will add to Sony’s range of reliable and high-quality offerings.

Due to the processing power of the newly installed X1 for projector chip, more detailed analysis is performed and HDR enhancement power has become stronger compared to previous models. The new Dynamic HDR Enhancer feature analyses each scene to deliver the best contrast performance when viewing HDR content, making the bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. The dynamic range of contrast and brightness is further expanded by linking with the laser and iris.

The Digital Focus Optimiser technology improves focus level by compensating optical degradation of the lens to offer corner-to-corner clarity.

Sony’s Super Resolution “Reality Creation” Technology analyses each scene to enrich 4K content and real-world detail and texture. Even content filmed in 2K or Full HD is upscaled close to 4K. Resolution of each subject is then optimised to reproduce real-world textures.

Sony’s flagship 4K professional SXRD laser projector VPL-GTZ380 is available to deliver “an impressive” visual experience even in a home theatre room and living room, as well as corporate, entertainment and simulation usage. This projector delivers overwhelming image expression and HDR performance with its high contrast, brightness and wide colour gamut in a compact body size (51kg), vastly elevating customers’ favourite movies, TV shows and games. This model features the “X1 Ultimate for projector,” to enable enhanced picture quality.

This ground-breaking projector incorporates a newly-developed 0.74” native 4K SXRD panel with improved light stability and a new laser light source using a red laser diode in addition to the two different-wavelength blue laser diodes. This enables the model to achieve an impressive 10,000 lumens and a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 without any loss of brightness. With low acoustic noise and compact chassis, this industry-leading projector offers flexible installation possibilities.

Prices are AU$ 11,999.00 (VPL-VW590), AU$ 22,999.00 (VPL-VW790) and the VPL-GTZ380 to be confirmed.