Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer

Epson has launched the EcoTank Pro ET-16600, its second generation wireless all-in-one A3 wide format printer offering long life cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks. It can also copy and scan pages up to A3 (11" x 17") and features a 500-sheet paper capacity and rear specialty-paper feed, plus a 4.3" colour touchscreen for easy navigation.

Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson’s most advanced printhead technology, the EcoTank Pro ET-16600 multi-function inkjet printer ensures peak A3 productivity and flexible paper handling. It is primarily aimed at home and small office users who require A3 professional quality colour output with sharp text at an affordable cost per page.

For one upfront price, the Epson ET-16600 prints up to 4,500 pages in black and 2,800 pages in colour straight out of the box without worrying about ongoing ink replacement and costs. When you do run out of ink, replacement bottles that only cost from $24.99 hold enough ink for another 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 pages in colour.

At the heart of the ET-16600 is the truly innovative PrecisionCore technology which features Epson’s advanced Thin-Film Piezoelectric (TFP) elements produced via a MEMS manufacturing process using semiconductor micro-fabrication techniques.

Forming the foundations of this proprietary technology is the PrecisionCore MicroTFP print chip, a digital chip that produces dots at the micron level — 1/100th the size of a human hair. Each nozzle on the printhead delivers up to 50,000 droplets per second and it’s this extraordinary focus on accuracy and detail that enables PrecisionCore to deliver exceptional results.

For a machine that prints A3+, the ET-16600 is also fast with print speeds of up to 25 ISO ppm for black and white and 12 ISO ppm for colour prints that rival and beat many colour laser printers without compromising a single droplet of quality.

There’s more reasons for packing a greater number of nozzles into a smaller surface area too, as this high-resolution inkjet printhead along with PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, gives users ultra-sharp text, as well as stunning graphics and images — all with smooth gradations on both plain and specialty paper.

The Epson ET-16600 comes with a 50-sheet automatic document feeder and offers duplex print, scan, copy and fax functions. This means the ET-16600 is always ready to print with the two 250-sheet front-loading paper trays plus the rear specialty tray to accommodate specialty media.

For those still using fax services, the ET-16600 can fax as fast as three seconds per page, save up to 180 pages in memory, and store up to 200 numbers. Or by using the included PC-Fax software, users can even send colour fax right from their computer.

Using the EcoTank Pro ET-16600 all-in-one has also never been easier — whether in the office, on the road or even across the globe as with its simple wireless connectivity you can connect to your wireless network almost immediately, with support for the latest wireless standard, 802.11 n.

Wi-Fi Direct means no router is required, enabling users to print from virtually any room anywhere. That said if you’re the type who likes cables, the ET-16600’s built-in Ethernet makes sharing the printer on your network quick and easy with a single wired connection too.

The EcoTank Pro ET-16600 comes loaded with connectivity convenience in the form of Epson Connect which enables you to print wirelessly from your iPad, iPhone, Android tablet or smartphone. You can also easily print documents, photos, emails and web pages while in your home, office or on the road and can scan your documents and save them to the cloud for access anytime, anywhere too.

If you want to share your Google content you can print on the go from a smartphone or tablet using Google Cloud Print, with your Gmail or Google Drive account or print from your Chromebook and Google Chrome without installing drivers or connecting cables.