GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera

GoPro, Inc. has announced its new camera, HERO9 Black including a new sensor that delivers 5K video and 20 megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, 30% more battery life, and a Max Lens Mod accessory that brings Max HyperSmooth video stabilization and Max SuperView ultra wide-angle photo and video to HERO9 Black.

GoPro has also updated the name of its GoPro Plus subscription offering to simply GoPro, reflecting how central the subscription service has become to the brand’s product experience. The GoPro subscription service delivers the best value and end-to-end experience to GoPro users. GoPro subscribers benefit from no-questions-asked camera replacement; unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro photos and video at original quality; enhanced live streaming to GoPro.com with fewer restrictions than other live streaming services; up to 50% on mounts and accessories at GoPro.com, including the brand-new lineup of GoPro Lifestyle Gear; plus, up to $100 savings on new camera purchases.

“HERO9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO. “HERO9 Black is a beast of a product, and GoPro subscribers can get an exclusive offer at GoPro.com while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro footage, up to 50% on everything at GoPro.com and no-questions-asked camera replacement. And we’re not done, with more value adds coming to GoPro subscribers later this year.”

GoPro has eliminated plastic from HERO9 Black’s packaging and added value by packaging the camera in a high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories.

“Reducing as much plastic as possible from our business is a priority for us,” said Woodman. “We’re excited to package HERO9 Black in a high-value travel case instead of traditional wasteful packaging, and we’re committed to doing the same with the rest of our cameras by the end of 2021.”

The HERO9 Black also features voice control capabilities with 14 commands in 11 languages plus six accents and three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction.

The all-new Max Lens Mod brings unbreakable Max HyperSmooth video stabilization and low-distortion, ultra-wide Max SuperView to HERO9 Black at up to 2.7K60 resolution. Max Lens Mod also allows for horizon lock even when the camera is rotated a full 360°. HERO9 Black-compatible Mods also include the Media Mod for HERO9 Black, now with a removable foam windscreen; Display Mod and Light Mod.

Max Lens Mod will be available globally starting October 2020. The Media Mod for HERO9 Black and Display Mod will be available starting Sept. 17. The Light Mod is currently available on GoPro.com as well as at select retailers.

HERO9 Black is on sale internationally starting today on GoPro.com and at select retailers around the world. The camera retails for RRP NZD$799.99. HERO9 Black joins GoPro MAX at RRP NZD$869.99, HERO8 Black at RRP NZD$599.99, HERO7 Black at RRP NZD$449.99 to round out the full 2020 GoPro Lineup.