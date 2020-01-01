HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces

HP has announced a range of new innovations designed to meet the needs of businesses with hybrid workplaces and distributed workforces to make remote employees as productive, connected and secure as possible while seeking cost-effective ways to buy and manage IT.

“Businesses are ramping up for growth post-COVID and want to empower their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments. With new innovations spanning our PC, print and services portfolios, HP aims to give them the best experiences on their devices, powerful performance, seamless management, and essential support,” said Ng Tian Chong, Managing Director, Greater Asia at HP. “With small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) accounting for 97% of all businesses in Asia-Pacific and employing over half of the workforce, HP is also committed to addressing SMBs’ need for practical help in digital transformation by offering easy and affordable access to technology, security and support services.”

The future of work has accelerated on a dramatic scale with several years’ worth of transformation happening in mere months. Employees rapidly shifted to working from home, businesses big and small raced to replace physical transactions, connections and workflows with digital counterparts, and students and teachers adapted to online learning. As hybrid organizations and workplaces become the new standard, IT departments are focused on making remote employees as productive, connected, and secure as possible.

To address this new reality, HP today introduced a range of enhanced PC solutions designed to address a variety of rapidly evolving work environments, providing flexibility for partners and customers of all sizes.

The HP Aero G7 (pictured), HP’s lightest AMD-based business notebook 1, is designed to keep users productive in the home or office or on-the-go with a starting weight of under one kg2 and long battery life.

Highlights of the HP Aero G7 include:

Effortless but secure connectivity - HP Sure View Reflect allows users to work discreetly, while Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE makes it easy to get

Sleek and built with sustainability in mind - An elevated design provides a premium feel that is compact yet sturdy, and the all-metal design has over 62% of mechanical parts made from recycled materials – a proud addition to HP’s world’s most sustainable PC

Solid performance - Boost productivity when powered with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors, optional Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors, and latest integrated AMD Radeon

Sanitization features - Designed to withstand 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes, users can sanitize with confidence.

HP’s other new PC innovations include:

HP ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 PC Series designed for professionals at growing companies

HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Series designed to meet the demands of a multi-task workday

HP ProDesk 405 G6 Series featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO series processors

HP E24t G4 Touch Monitor with integrated fast and responsive in-cell touch technology

HP E24d and E27d Conferencing Monitors optimized for virtual collaboration

The shift to remote and distributed workforces has accelerated many companies’ efforts for remote management and digitized workflows. As customer buying behaviours continue to evolve - everyone – from large enterprises, governments, SMBs and individual employees have had to adapt to new workspaces and digital business methods.

In response to these changing dynamics, HP launched new print products, services and solutions optimized to enable new ways of working, new ways of managing and new ways of buying.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP’s smallest enterprise printer providing seamless remote management and the world’s most secure printing experience:

End-to-end secure printing system that goes beyond the hardware including the cartridge – robust security features include HP Sure Start with automatic self-healing which lets the printer protect, detect, and self-recover from vulnerabilities and attacks; and HP Trusted Platform Module (TPM) which provides secure device identity with certificate private keys, strengthening protection of encrypted credentials and

Seamless remote fleet management frees up IT resources for strategic priorities – easy remote management of devices and settings with HP Web Jetadmin and HP JetAdvantage Security Manager, as well as easy deployment and integration of HP and third-party solutions with the HP Open Extensibility Platform. Also support card readers and allow users to use personalized settings to print from their own

HP also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware – enabling a consistent, secure operating system across HP’s entire enterprise printer series. Launching with the LaserJet Enterprise 400 series, FutureSmart 5 provides customers with investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows.

HP’s other new Print innovations include:

HP DesignJet portfolio for architect, engineer, construction and home offices

Document Workflow Cloud solution for simplifying the flow of information from paper to digital

Fleet Onboarding tool enabling partners to quickly onboard HP Workpath across printer fleet

HP is bringing to market a new solution-oriented program providing peace of mind and ultimate productivity. HP Business Boost provides the right technology, security, and support services enabling SMBs to manage the workforce evolution at an affordable monthly cost.

With 57 per cent of SMB owners planning to adopt options for employees to work from home in the long- term,8 they are struggling to manage, protect, and support their remote employees while ensuring business continuity. According to the HP Asia-Pacific SMB report released in July 2020, nearly 60 per cent of SMBs view digital adoption as very important or critical to digital adoption. One in five aim to migrate more processes to digital and one in four will use online meeting and digital tools as strategies to rebound from the pandemic. However, SMBs in general are unclear where to look for assistance. 60 per cent consider government support to be insufficient and/or are unclear on what support is available; only 19 per cent turn to IT companies for help.

Through HP Business Boost, HP is providing the practical support SMBs need to thrive post-pandemic:

IT support at their fingertips. Each solution includes essential services, and if an organization needs managed or unmanaged IT solutions, there are a variety of premium service and security upgrades.

Each solution includes essential services, and if an organization needs managed or unmanaged IT solutions, there are a variety of premium service and security upgrades. Powerful devices that keep business going. Supplies employees with the hardware they need to stay productive when working from home, including Elite and Pro PCs, printers, monitors, docking stations, headsets, wireless keyboards, and more.

Supplies employees with the hardware they need to stay productive when working from home, including Elite and Pro PCs, printers, monitors, docking stations, headsets, wireless keyboards, and more. Work now, pay over time. Available at an affordable monthly cost that makes IT expenses more predictable.

HP Business Boost will be made available through HP channel partners first in Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Korea, and Singapore in November, and in the other Asia-Pacific countries from December onwards.

These new innovations and solutions were announced at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event. At the event, HP also issued a call-to-action to its partner community to lean in to driving meaningful change across the global IT industry in the three pillars of Sustainable Impact: people, planet and community – with an emphasis on racial and gender equality. Diversifying the IT channel ecosystem is a central component of HP’s new Amplify channel partner program launching November 1.