HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces

HP has announced a range of new innovations designed to meet the needs of businesses with hybrid workplaces and distributed workforces to make remote employees as productive, connected and secure as possible while seeking cost-effective ways to buy and manage IT.
“Businesses are ramping up for growth post-COVID and want to empower their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments. With new innovations spanning our PC, print and services portfolios, HP aims to give them the best experiences on their devices, powerful performance, seamless management, and essential support,” said Ng Tian Chong, Managing Director, Greater Asia at HP. “With small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) accounting for 97% of all businesses in Asia-Pacific and employing over half of the workforce, HP is also committed to addressing SMBs’ need for practical help in digital transformation by offering easy and affordable access to technology, security and support services.”
The future of work has accelerated on a dramatic scale with several years’ worth of transformation happening in mere months. Employees rapidly shifted to working from home, businesses big and small raced to replace physical transactions, connections and workflows with digital counterparts, and students and teachers adapted to online learning. As hybrid organizations and workplaces become the new standard, IT departments are focused on making remote employees as productive, connected, and secure as possible.
To address this new reality, HP today introduced a range of enhanced PC solutions designed to address a variety of rapidly evolving work environments, providing flexibility for partners and customers of all sizes.
The HP Aero G7 (pictured), HP’s lightest AMD-based business notebook 1, is designed to keep users productive in the home or office or on-the-go with a starting weight of under one kg2 and long battery life.
Highlights of the HP Aero G7 include:
HP’s other new PC innovations include:
The shift to remote and distributed workforces has accelerated many companies’ efforts for remote management and digitized workflows. As customer buying behaviours continue to evolve - everyone – from large enterprises, governments, SMBs and individual employees have had to adapt to new workspaces and digital business methods.
In response to these changing dynamics, HP launched new print products, services and solutions optimized to enable new ways of working, new ways of managing and new ways of buying.
The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP’s smallest enterprise printer providing seamless remote management and the world’s most secure printing experience:
HP also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware – enabling a consistent, secure operating system across HP’s entire enterprise printer series. Launching with the LaserJet Enterprise 400 series, FutureSmart 5 provides customers with investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows.
HP’s other new Print innovations include:
HP is bringing to market a new solution-oriented program providing peace of mind and ultimate productivity. HP Business Boost provides the right technology, security, and support services enabling SMBs to manage the workforce evolution at an affordable monthly cost.
With 57 per cent of SMB owners planning to adopt options for employees to work from home in the long- term,8 they are struggling to manage, protect, and support their remote employees while ensuring business continuity. According to the HP Asia-Pacific SMB report released in July 2020, nearly 60 per cent of SMBs view digital adoption as very important or critical to digital adoption. One in five aim to migrate more processes to digital and one in four will use online meeting and digital tools as strategies to rebound from the pandemic. However, SMBs in general are unclear where to look for assistance. 60 per cent consider government support to be insufficient and/or are unclear on what support is available; only 19 per cent turn to IT companies for help.
Through HP Business Boost, HP is providing the practical support SMBs need to thrive post-pandemic:
HP Business Boost will be made available through HP channel partners first in Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Korea, and Singapore in November, and in the other Asia-Pacific countries from December onwards.
These new innovations and solutions were announced at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event. At the event, HP also issued a call-to-action to its partner community to lean in to driving meaningful change across the global IT industry in the three pillars of Sustainable Impact: people, planet and community – with an emphasis on racial and gender equality. Diversifying the IT channel ecosystem is a central component of HP’s new Amplify channel partner program launching November 1.