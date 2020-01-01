Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3

Logitech has announced its new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice, low-profile mice designed for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort anywhere they need to work. The mouse is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied workspaces around the home or office.

Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.

“MX Anywhere 3, the latest addition to the premium MX family of products, is purpose-built for creating, making and doing at the speed of thought so you can master whatever you need,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “Designed to enhance your workflow anytime and anywhere you need to be productive, MX Anywhere 3 is comfortable and fits well for smaller hand sizes.”

MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 metres away and features USB-C quick charging, staying powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth wireless technology or the included Unifying USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.

You can customise MX Anywhere 3 devices for your specific workflow, so you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles, or pair it with MX Keys wireless keyboard for an ideal setup.

MX Anywhere 3 works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimised for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available in New Zealand from 21st of October 2020 for an RRP of $179.90. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 will be available in pale grey, rose and graphite and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac with be available in pale grey.