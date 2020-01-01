HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators

HP Inc. has announced the New Zealand launch of its newest HP ENVY portfolio – designed for creators who push the envelope of what’s possible. The HP ENVY 15, HP ENVY x360 13 and HP ENVY x360 15 are the latest additions to the HP Create Ecosystem, which launched at Adobe MAX in 2019.

The ENVY range enables all levels of creators, including consumers, prosumers and professionals, to capture, create, and bring to life digital concepts and ideas that can be shared, enjoyed, and experienced. In the past, creators had to choose between heavy workstations or bulky gaming devices to get the power they require for work and play. Today, HP is pushing the boundaries of engineering and creative productivity by allowing photographers, vloggers, graphic designers, architects, film makers, and everyone in between, to achieve what was never thought possible.

“We at HP believe everyone is a creator and needs the right tools to bring their creations to life,” said Ken Maher, Director of Personal Systems, HP Inc Australia and New Zealand. “HP is giving professional creators the power required for their next breakthrough and anyone who wants to create, the versatility needed to power their passion.”

Accelerated by NVIDIA Quadro and GeForce RTX GPUs and backed by NVIDIA Studio drivers, HP’s ENVY 15 delivers on the performance, mobility and reliability that creators demand. HP’s ENVY 15 laptop with the RTX GPU is a member of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program, featuring acceleration for demanding ray-traced rendering and AI creative workloads, and Studio drivers for outstanding reliability.

The HP ENVY 15 combines an aluminum chassis and diamond-cut design and a layer of glass on top of the touchpad for a smooth-touch experience and minimalist design.

Available across all new HP ENVY devices this year is the all-in-one keyboard, which includes easily accessible buttons for power, camera shutter, mute mic, fingerprint reader, and HP Command Center.

Digital creations take on a new level of details and realism with 4K OLED VESA certified DisplayHDR True Black display with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits brightness. Every 4K display is colour calibrated to meet Delta E <2 standard to ensure consistent and accurate colours. The touch display takes workflow efficiency to a new level for a responsive and comfortable experience.

HP QuickDrop allows you to seamlessly transfers digital creations, documents, notes, websites, addresses, and more across a variety of devices - PC, iPhone, Android, or tablet.

The new laptops provide fast rendering, seamless playback, and smooth multitasking is a breeze with an up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 (H-series) processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design, and up to 32GB of DDR4 Memory.

The ENVY 15 is the first HP ENVY device to offer gaming PC-grade thermals – a vapour chamber and two 12-volt fans. Compared with a traditional heat-pipe design, HP’s custom vapour chamber solution provides 33% more processor power to power through intensive workloads.

The device also features HP Dynamic Power, which intelligently allocates power between the CPU and GPU; and, the IR thermal sensor supports Performance Control which allows you to adjust the temperature of your notebook to keep you comfortable all the time.

Blazing-fast storage and connectivity with up to 2 TB PCIe SSD and RAID 0 (2xSSD), 3x faster file transfer speeds connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 versus Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.

And thanks to HP Fast Charge, you can get to a 50% charge in 45 minutes.

Also available is the latest HP ENVY portfolio, designed for creators seeking versatility and mobility, which includes:

• HP ENVY x360 13: a convertible that features an 88% screen-to- body ratio, this convertible PC comes with the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics, up to 17.5 hours of battery life and fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

• HP ENVY x360 15: with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, up to a 10th Gen Intel Core processors with optional NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics or AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics, up to 18.5 hours of battery life, optional 4K AMOLED display, and fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 615 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pricing and availability:

• HP ENVY 15 is available to purchase now via Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman and PB Technologies starting from $3799

• HP ENVY x360 13 and HP ENVY x360 15 are available to purchase via Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi and PB Technologies. Envy x360 13 starting from $2149, Envy x360 15 starting from $2549.