Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 3.4 will be coming soon to New Zealand, continuing a successful journey in combining reliability, premium design and the best of Android in a durable package.

The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a powerful processor – the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform – bringing a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point. It is the first device in its series with a punch-hole display and a triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. It also comes complete with signature two-day battery life, so you can use your phone for longer without worrying about frequent charging.

Better still, the Nokia 3.4 offers a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that’s free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and is supported by the Nokia smartphone Android promise - receiving three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. Plus, the Nokia 3.4 can help you and your family set healthy habits with Family Link integrated, to help you guide your kids as they learn, play and explore. You can set limits for content and screen time as well as view app activity to keep them safe and balanced.

All of this is wrapped up in a premium design with stunning Nordic-inspired iridescent colours, delivering style with durability, that’s true to its Finnish roots.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global said “With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost. The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. Plus, its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”

The newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform can provide up to a 70 per cent performance upgrade compared to the previous generation. The 6.39” HD+ screen with a punch-hole display gives you even more space on the screen, so you get a better experience whether multi-tasking in split-screen or watching your favourite show.

Get the perfect shot thanks to the AI-powered triple camera. Get creative with Portrait mode by adding artistic background blur effects to your photos – the Nokia 3.4 even allows you to adjust the focus after you’ve taken the picture. It’s also easy to capture stunning photos in low-light with Night mode, which uses powerful image fusion and exposure stacking to capture more details. In addition, group selfies are made easy with the 5MP ultra-wide camera with beautify effects.

Staying true to its Finnish roots, the Nokia 3.4 not only feels solid but also looks good. The 3D nano-textured rear cover sits securely in your hand and has a stunning finish. Introducing a fresh new colour palette, inspired by the natural beauty of the Nordics, the Nokia 3.4 comes in three vibrant, living colours with an iridescent finish that shifts in hue as it moves. Fjord – a cyan blue that shifts to purple, Dusk – a deep purple that shifts into a beautiful golden-red tone that was introduced as the 2021 colour for serenity, and Charcoal – a classic grey with a subtle golden tint. Plus, the fully recyclable die-cast metal chassis and seamless durable structure will give your phone the premium feel that everyone expects from a Nokia smartphone.

Being a part of Android One, Nokia 3.4 delivers a pure software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware. You can enjoy what Android 10 has to offer and rely on three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, which means you’ll get more out of your phone, for longer. In addition, all Nokia phone activation and performance data are stored in Hamina, Finland and protected by European security measures and legislation, including EU data privacy regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Nokia 3.4 will be coming soon to New Zealand with colour variants, memory and storage configurations, retailers and price soon to be announced.