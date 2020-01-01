Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted on 25-Sep-2020 11:34 | Filed under: News


Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Mad Catz Global Limited, the leading innovators in gaming hardware, announced today the shipping of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. A premium keyboard designed for the competitive gamer, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 has been engineered to win, featuring a cutting-edge compact design and a host of advanced features.

 

Crafted with an aluminium top plate, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 can take the pressure of any gaming session, delivering unrivalled performance for the most discerning of gamers. Utilising market leading Cherry MX RED switches (tested to 50 million key presses), the peerless accuracy delivered via the mechanical key bed combines with incredibly silent operation, solving a common complaint with rival mechanical keys.

 

Made to be seen but not heard, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 is ideal for use at tournaments or when gaming away, thanks to its compact footprint and enhanced durability. RGB lighting is available for all 96 keys, bathing the keyboard in 16.8 million colours and is fully programmable to provide custom lighting effects, useful for quick access to keys in a darkened gaming environment.

 

S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 offers full anti-ghosting functionality with 96 key rollover, meaning that no matter how fast the gamer reacts, every key press and complex command registers correctly in game. Powerful Mad Catz software allows gamers to simply create complex macros and individual gaming profiles accessible at a touch of a button, and the built-in cable management system prevents gaming environments becoming bogged down in a sea of cables.

 

The Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 is beginning to ship globally now. Availability may vary by region.

 



More information: https://www.madcatz.com/En/Product/Detail/str...






Trending now »

Hot discussions in our forums right now:

2019 Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Discussion
Created by Batman, last reply by Batman on 25-Sep-2020 22:02 (15093 replies)
Pages... 1005 1006 1007

Is my bluetooth wonky?
Created by kiwifidget, last reply by kiwifidget on 25-Sep-2020 13:18 (24 replies)
Pages... 2

Westpac fined > 1 billion AUD
Created by Batman, last reply by Earbanean on 25-Sep-2020 13:15 (20 replies)
Pages... 2

Auckland paralyzed by damaged bridge
Created by Batman, last reply by GV27 on 25-Sep-2020 08:14 (72 replies)
Pages... 3 4 5

Bon Voyage Spark!
Created by hio77, last reply by hio77 on 26-Sep-2020 09:38 (27 replies)
Pages... 2

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Created by freitasm, last reply by yitz on 25-Sep-2020 20:51 (13 replies)

A wave goodbye
Created by Rikkitic, last reply by tdgeek on 23-Sep-2020 07:50 (55 replies)
Pages... 2 3 4

Orcon Telnet/Port Issues
Created by JessieLee, last reply by JessieLee on 22-Sep-2020 15:09 (13 replies)