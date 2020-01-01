Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Mad Catz Global Limited, the leading innovators in gaming hardware, announced today the shipping of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. A premium keyboard designed for the competitive gamer, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 has been engineered to win, featuring a cutting-edge compact design and a host of advanced features.

Crafted with an aluminium top plate, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 can take the pressure of any gaming session, delivering unrivalled performance for the most discerning of gamers. Utilising market leading Cherry MX RED switches (tested to 50 million key presses), the peerless accuracy delivered via the mechanical key bed combines with incredibly silent operation, solving a common complaint with rival mechanical keys.

Made to be seen but not heard, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 is ideal for use at tournaments or when gaming away, thanks to its compact footprint and enhanced durability. RGB lighting is available for all 96 keys, bathing the keyboard in 16.8 million colours and is fully programmable to provide custom lighting effects, useful for quick access to keys in a darkened gaming environment.

S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 offers full anti-ghosting functionality with 96 key rollover, meaning that no matter how fast the gamer reacts, every key press and complex command registers correctly in game. Powerful Mad Catz software allows gamers to simply create complex macros and individual gaming profiles accessible at a touch of a button, and the built-in cable management system prevents gaming environments becoming bogged down in a sea of cables.

The Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 is beginning to ship globally now. Availability may vary by region.