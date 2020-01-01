Amazon introduces new Echo devices

Amazon.com, Inc has introduced an all-new line-up of Echo devices, featuring completely new designs, enhanced audio, more powerful hardware, and experiences that make Alexa even smarter, more engaging, and helpful.

“These are the best Echo devices we have ever made,” said Kate Burleigh, Country Manager for Alexa and Devices, Australia and New Zealand. “Echo and Echo Dot look beautiful and sound even better, and Echo Show 10 completely reimagines Alexa with a screen—simply move around and the display stays in view. It’s as natural as having a conversation. Plus, Alexa continues to get smarter—just ask to watch Netflix, make group calls, upgrade your smart home, and much more.”

The next-generation Echo combines the best of Echo and Echo Plus into a single device. With an all-new design and fabric finish and a bright LED light ring at the base of the sphere that reflects off of surfaces for added visibility. The new Echo also sounds significantly better thanks to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass.

As with Echo Studio, the new Echo automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback—just ask to listen to your favourite music and the rich, detailed sound will automatically adapt to your room.

Echo comes with a built-in smart home hub, with support for Zigbee, and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Amazon’s best-selling speaker—the Echo Dot is also being updated. The all-new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo, making it a stylish way to add Alexa to any space. It’s smaller and compact, but packs in a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. The new Echo Dot with clock, also comes with the same enhancements as the new Echo Dot, plus a simple LED display so you can glance at the time, temperature, timers and alarms. And now, the Echo Dot with clock’s tap-to-snooze feature will also be available on Echo Dot and Echo.

The all-new Echo Show 10 is a complete reimagination of Alexa with a screen, and has been upgraded in every way. It features a brilliant 10-inch, adaptive HD display that automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room. The screen swivels thanks to a new brushless motor that is completely silent, meaning you won’t hear a thing as Echo Show 10 rotates to stay permanently in view.

Ask Alexa to make a video call without worrying about being out of frame—as you move the screen does too, and the new 13-megapixel wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the center of the frame. Plus, with new Alexa Group Calling you can create a group of up to eight friends and family members, and simply say “Alexa, call my family.”

As Echo Show 10 moves, so does its dual, front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer, providing directional sound that automatically adapts to your space, making it great for all kinds of entertainment. Echo Show 10 will also rotate as you watch the news, flash briefings, or TV shows from ABC iview, or Prime Video.

Coming soon, you will be also able to watch Netflix simply by asking Alexa, with the ability to search, browse, and stream the entire catalog by voice.

“Improving our member experience includes making Netflix available where people want it. We’re excited to partner with Amazon on bringing the Netflix experience that people know and love to Echo Show, making it easier for our members to browse their favourite shows and films using their voice,” said Barry Smith, Partner Engagement Manager, Netflix.

Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms to help make your home smarter and more secure. You can also securely access a live feed on Echo Show 10 from another Echo Show device, or the Alexa app, with the ability to remotely zoom or pan the display and camera to see the entire room; or set up a Routine that automatically turns on the lights when someone enters the room. Plus, its built-in smart home hub capabilities include support for Zigbee, and Bluetooth Low Energy for devices that stay connected and work great inside and outside your home.

Echo Show 10 is designed and built with privacy in mind, using a fusion of audio-based localisation and computer vision—all processed locally and securely on-device—to determine where you are and keep the screen facing you. Turn motion off at any time by sliding the built-in camera shutter closed, adjusting settings on-device or in the Alexa app, or just by saying “Alexa, turn off motion.”

All these Echo devices are built with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, 100% recycled die-cast aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastic. Plus, all wood-fiber based materials used in Echo device packaging are made entirely from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. In addition to using sustainable materials, these Echo devices also have a Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity and deliver energy savings over the lifetime of the device.

Echo (RRP $179 NZD) and Echo Dot (RRP $89 NZD) will be available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. Echo Dot with clock (RRP $109 NZD) will be available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue. Pre-order starts next week from leading retailers, with new devices shipping later this year

Echo Show 10 (RRP $439 NZD) will be available in Charcoal. You can sign up to be notified when the all-new Echo Show 10 is available. All new Echo Show features announced today will be available by the end of the year.