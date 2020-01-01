Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot

Inseego Corp. has unveiled their 5G MiFi mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology. The Inseego MiFi M2000 series mobile hotspot delivers blazing-fast speeds and seamless connectivity across 5G mmWave, sub-6 and 4G LTE networks.



“After leading the way with our first-generation 5G MiFi mobile hotspot last year, we’re raising the bar once again with our second-generation 5G MiFi M2000 series for mobile operator networks worldwide. We’re opening the door to many powerful new applications -- across every industry,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “Our customers are looking for sleek and compact devices built for productivity, performance and security from the ground up. The MiFi M2000 is a plug-and-play gateway allowing users to experience the power of 5G with their existing laptops, tablets and smartphones.”



Combining the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology design, the MiFi M2000 delivers data speeds over 2 Gbps in mmWave bands and gigabit-plus speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables.



With support for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), which allows 5G to operate in 4G spectrum, the MiFi M2000 enables users to enjoy the benefits of 5G across a wide area. And seamless fallback to the most advanced 4G LTE (Cat 22), delivers the best available combination of 5G and 4G speed, performance and coverage.



The MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers greater capacity and up to 4x faster speeds for connected devices compared to Wi-Fi 5. This empowers users to connect more devices at the same time, without compromising performance or sacrificing battery life. It securely connects up to 30 devices over Wi-Fi along with the option for a direct tethered connection using the USB-C port.



Mobile device management empowers IT departments to manage devices out in the field with tools such as device settings configuration, GPS location and device logs.



The Inseego MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of protection with the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through and Open VPN.



The removeable battery delivers connectivity all day* long and is designed with the Qualcomm Quick Charge technology so users can recharge rapidly. Road warriors can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to keeping their devices connected no matter where they go since the MiFi M2000 can also be used as a battery bank to charge a phone, tablet or other connected device. An 8500mAh accessory battery (sold separately) provides added power.

With a large 2.4” touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play MiFi 2000 makes it easy to connect laptops, smartphones and tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices, view important information and protect data.



Sleek and portable (150 x 70 x 17.9mm), the lightweight MiFi M2000 (210g) fits easily into a pocket, purse or backpack.



The Inseego MiFi M2000 series will be coming to market through mobile network operators in select markets in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.