Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand

Google continues its hardware roll out in New Zealand with the release of Nest Wifi. The new device is a powerful router that provides homes with strong, reliable Wi-Fi. The Google Nest Wifi also allows the home wireless network to be expanded through its mesh feature wherever more wireless coverage is needed.

The Nest Wifi router can plug directly into your modem or to the fibre ONT. Google says Nest Wifi is more powerful than Google Wifi, delivering up to two times the speed and up to 25 percent better coverage.

Both are compatible, so you’ve already got a Google Wifi network, you can easily add Nest Wifi to it for additional coverage.

Nest Wifi setup is done through the Google Home app, which will guide you through setup in minutes. Once you’re set up, you can manage your network in the app alongside your other supported connected devices.

The app makes it easy to share your Wi-Fi password with guests, prioritise devices (like when you’re on a video call), test the speed of your network, set up a guest network or change your password.

Understanding that many routers are hidden in a closet or cabinet, where the signal is blocked and can be reduced. Nest Wifi has a design with soft, rounded edges and unobtrusive lighting. It’s meant to be placed out in the open, where it’ll perform at its best and will naturally blend into your home.

Nest Wifi is built using sustainable materials, with the enclosure being made from 45 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Google plan s to automatically push security and performance updates to Nest Wifi devices, to help keep networks safe and working at its best.



Nest Wifi will be available for sale in New Zealand from 14 October 2020. You can get a Nest Wifi router for RRP $299 at Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, PB Tech and more retailers in the coming months. From late October, Orcon will provide a Nest Wifi to new customers without a homeline, at no additional cost.