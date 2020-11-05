AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors

AMD is introducing the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor lineup powered by the new “Zen 3” architecture. Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads and power efficiency, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance.

With extensive improvements throughout the core including a unified 8-core complex with direct access to 32MB L3 cache, the new AMD “Zen 3” core architecture delivers a 19% generational increase in instructions per cycle (IPC)4, the largest since the introduction of “Zen” processors in 2017.

“Our commitment with each generation of our Ryzen processors has been to build the best PC processors in the world. The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors extend our leadership from IPC4, power efficiency2 to single-core5, multi-core performance1 and gaming6,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD.

“Today, we are extremely proud to deliver what our community and customers have come to expect from Ryzen processors – dominant multi-core1 and single-core performance5 and true gaming leadership6 - all within a broad ecosystem of motherboards and chipsets that are drop-in ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors.”

Thanks to its 19% IPC increase over the prior generation in PC workloads, the “Zen 3” architecture pushes gaming and content creation performance, to a new level. “Zen 3” architecture reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt versus the competition, according to the company.

The top of the line 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers:

— The highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processors

— The most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket

The 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers the best gaming experience by:

— Average of 7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition

— Average of 26% faster in 1080p gaming across select titles generationally

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processor will be globally available from 5 November. AMD 500 series motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors with a BIOS update. This broad ecosystem support and readiness includes over 100 AMD 500 series motherboards from all major motherboard manufacturers.

The AMD Ryzen Equipped to Win game bundle program is back with the highly anticipated next chapter in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6. Customers who purchase an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor between November 5th, 2020 and December 31st, 2020 will receive a complimentary copy of Far Cry 6 Standard Edition – PC digital when released. Additionally, customers who purchase an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT processor between October 20th, 2020 and December 31st, 2020 will also receive a free copy of Far Cry 6 Standard Edition – PC digital.