OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ

OPPO has unveiled its latest 5G smartphones set to hit stores across New Zealand on 20 October - the Reno4 5G Series. Famed for its technological innovations and unique design, the latest iterations of the Reno Series stay true to its trend-setting ethos with three new 5G ready devices: the Reno4 Pro 5G ($1299), the Reno4 5G ($999) and the Reno4 Z 5G ($799).



Continuing its mission to make premium smartphone experiences more accessible for New Zealanders, the Reno4 Series profiles a collection of quality 5G ready devices to suit any budget. The hero of the range, the Reno4 Pro 5G, steps it up a notch with flagship-like video and camera capability and a top-end viewing experience.



The other models, the Reno4 5G and the Reno4 Z 5G carry their weight respectively with hot, in-demand features including expert camera lenses and high-end displays. Together, the series delivers a powerful 5G experience and sets a new standard for low-light mobile photo and videography for Kiwis looking to up their game.



The Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G share some features such as a Triple Camera System and the Sony IMX586 Sensor, with a 48MP Wide Angle Lens and a 32MP front selfie camera. Both devices also introduce the new Ultra Night Video and sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. Additionally, the Reno4 Pro 5G features the Sony IMX708 12MP Ultra Night Wide Angle Video Lens, clearing a 120° super wide field of view to capture wide angle shots with far more detail.



The Reno4 Z 5G keeps things wallet-friendly with a rear Quad Camera setup including a 48MP Main Lens + 8MP Wide Angle and a 16MP + 2MP front selfie camera, a 120Hz LCD display, and 18W fast charge, offering a whole lot more for less.



OPPO New Zealand Managing Director Morgan Halim says: “With state-of-the-art technology and impeccable design, the latest Reno Series continues to redefine what’s possible, offering Kiwis premium experiences for less.



“The Reno4 Series is welcomed off the back of a successful launch of our first 5G devices earlier this year, demonstrating our continued commitment ensuring all customers are future ready with access to 5G options.



“At OPPO, the customer is at the centre of everything we do and if 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that we’re relying on our smartphones more than ever, so we’re pleased to continue providing an exceptional smartphone experience,” added Halim.

OPPO worked with two local New Zealand artists, Natasha Vermeulen and Chippy, to create a limited edition set of Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G casing designs. Limited edition phone cases are available through promotion redemption on OPPO’s website.



The hero OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G rear Triple Camera set up combines a 48MP High Definition main camera + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle lens + 13MP Telephoto lens, and a laser detection auto-focus lens. It also has a 1/2.43'' sensor with a single pixel size of up to 1.4μm and supports four-in-one pixels, operating at a higher exposure with greater low-light sensitivity. Alternatively, the Reno4 5G’s Tri Camera rear setup uses a 48MP Wide Angle Lens + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens + 2MP Mono Lens.



The Reno4 Z 5G features a Quad Camera rear set up of 48MP Main Lens, + 8MP Wide-Angle Lens + 2MP Vintage Portrait Monochrome Lens + 2MP B&W Portrait Monochrome Lens. In the way of front cameras, the Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G lead with a 32MP Front Selfie Camera, whilst the Reno4 Z 5G has a 16MP Selfie Camera + 2MP Bokeh Camera.



Ultra Steady Video 3.0 is built in to rear and front cameras in the Reno4 Series, with three core elements:



Ultra Steady Video: OIS/EIS in the main camera for smooth and steady video in everyday situations.

Ultra Steady Video Pro: Crops videos taken by the Ultra1 Wide Angle camera to offset violent vibrations making it possible to take steady shots with the Wide Angle lens.

Front Camera Steady Video: New to the front camera allows for super steady selfie videos to be shot.



For the aspiring filmmakers out there, Cinematic Mode on the Reno4 5G brings professional videography elements to the palm of your hand, switching to 21:9 landscape mode by default and giving a range of options for better control, such as exposure value (EV), white balance (WB), ISO and more.

The Reno4 5G Series is the first range of smartphones to feature the new Reno Glow design texture. Crafted from more than 1 million solid diamond-shaped crystal faces that are densely distributed on the back of the device, the design reflects a diamond-like shine. The unique design makes the Reno Glow cover completely fingerprint-free and scratch-resistant, compared to ordinary AG glass.



The Reno4 Pro 5G sports a 6.5” OLED, 3D curved screen and weighs just 172g, paving the way for a new era of ultra slim 5G devices. In turn, the Reno4 5G runs with a 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ display, a 7.8mm body and the Reno4 Z 5G offers a 6.5” FHD+LCD screen, in a 8.1mm body. Additionally, the brand new ColorOS 7.2 offers a smoother user experience for those on the Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G.



OPPO Reno4 5G Series is equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging offering 60% charge in just 15 minutes. The OPPO Reno4 5G Series optimises power-saving with its Intelligent Power Optimisation feature. For example, by analysing a user’s sleeping schedule, the Reno4 5G Series optimises power consumption by up to 10% at night by entering into a Super Nighttime Standby mode.

The Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G are configured with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G integrated 5G chipset. The Reno4 Pro 5G boasts 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, whereas the Reno4 5G and Reno4 Z 5G sport 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor integrated with 5G capability, which is an attractive entry device to the 5G era.



Pricing and availability - The Reno4 Series is on-sale from 20 October:

Reno4 Pro 5G

RRP $1299

Galactic Blue

Spark and Harvey Norman.



Reno4 5G

RRP $999

Galactic Blue and Space Black

2degrees and open channels



Reno4 Z 5G

RRP $799

Black and White

2degrees only