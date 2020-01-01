Synology Inc. has introduced the next generation 6-bay DiskStation NAS, the DS1621+, designed for high-performance data storage and management. A compact powerhouse, the DS1621+ enables content creators and businesses to store and protect large quantities of data effortlessly.



The new DS1621+ delivers 76% faster sequential write performance at up to 1.1 GB/s and 174% higher 4KB random read performance with 110K IOPS.



The DS1621+ is by far the most powerful Plus series yet. Its quad-core AMD Ryzen processor features the next-generation "Zen" architecture, delivering over 2x more processing power.



"Our customers, more than ever, are relying on Synology storage solutions to store and directly utilize critical data, whether for business or personal use," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. "DS1621+ is designed to be a versatile solution that empowers content creators and collectors by not only providing fast, reliable, and high-capacity storage, but also simplifying IT with effortless backups for PCs and virtual machines."



Its dual M.2 2280 slots allow NVMe SSD caching to boost performance by 20x or more for commonly accessed data. The DS1621+ also supports an optional 10GbE NIC[3] for faster network environments and more concurrent users.



Whether you are a content creator, IT administrator, or just someone with plenty of files to store, the DS1621+ provides 6 drive bays, with expansion up to 16 bays using expansion units for truly large file libraries. Support for ECC memory and data integrity features built into the heart of the operating system, DiskStation Manager (DSM), means data is safely stored locally.



DSM comes with a variety of backup and restoration solutions that cover the most common situations. Snapshot Replication creates schedulable point-in-time recovery points, allowing easy ways to roll-back unintended file edits or even ransomware encryption.



For additional off-site protection, Synology Hyper Backup enables simple, schedulable protection to keep your data backed up to Synology NAS, Synology C2 cloud storage, and other public cloud providers.



The DS1621+ can also be used to protect data from other sources. Active Backup for Business allows centralized backup from external infrastructure such as PCs, virtual machines, and Google G Suite and Microsoft 365 SaaS.



Synology Drive can transform the DS1621+ into a private cloud, with no recurring fees. Share files across LAN environments, multiple sites, and intelliversioning lets users jump back in time to recover older file versions. Clients are available for mobile, desktop, web and other Synology NAS, allowing you more ways to access your data.

Catalog your pictures and videos in new ways with Synology Moments. Using machine learning algorithms, facial recognition, and geotag information, Moments automatically groups photos by person, location, and subjects. Built with collaboration in mind, users can edit alone, or share photos with others, allowing them to edit together. The companion mobile app enables effortless photo and video backup from your mobile devices.



DS1621+ is available now from Synology resellers and partners globally, together with an option for up to 5-years warranty.