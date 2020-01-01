Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles

Smart lighting Nanoleaf has announced the launch of Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles, the latest addition to the company’s Shapes Line.

The newest innovation from Nanoleaf features shape interoperability with Nanoleaf’s exclusive Connect+ technology, allowing users to connect different lighting shapes together, along with Hexagons, for the first time ever.

“Nanoleaf’s vision for the Shapes Line is to give users the complete design freedom to create their most personal lighting experience yet. Smart lighting is about pushing the boundaries of possibility and that is exactly what we wanted to offer with our Shapes Line,” says Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf.

Users will now have the modular freedom to create something simple by connecting multiples of one shape, or mix and match different shapes in new ways to create unique lighting mosaics.

The Shapes Line also has an improved snap-on mounting system for easier installation and redesign options. With Nanoleaf’s exclusive LayoutDetect™ Technology and over 16 million colours to choose from, users can paint their homes with organic colourways inspired by beautiful scenes of nature like the Aurora Borealis and brilliant blues of the Mediterranean sea.

Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles have all of Nanoleaf’s classic features, including Screen Mirror, Rhythm Music Sync and touch-enabled experiences that allow you to transform your space with one single touch. The panels are WiFi-controlled with the Nanoleaf App, manually with the physical controller and are also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

True to the company’s commitment to make ease of use a top priority, the latest addition to the Shapes line will also include an update to Nanoleaf’s signature app. A new colour picker will help take the RGB experience to the next level and the new redesign will be much more intuitive, enabling users to perform any action without barriers.

Nanoleaf Shapes Line Triangles and Mini Triangles will be available to pre-order from today at Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, JB Hifi, MightyApe and PB Tech. Kits will range from RRP $119.99 - $349.99