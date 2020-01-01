Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs

Huawei has announced new developments to Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem at the HUAWEI Mate 40 Series launch event, launching Petal Search, Petal Maps, and HUAWEI Docs.

Huawei's official search engine app, Petal Search now is available in over 170 countries and regions and supports over 50 languages, letting users conveniently and instantly find out the information and services they need.

Petal Search offers search capabilities across more than 20 categories, including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights and local business. It also develops and integrates various tools, such as weather, calculator and rate exchange to help users easily obtain daily-used information. With the new update, the search experience is now visually richer, with search results presented in information cards, as opposed to simple weblinks, to help users get this wealth of useful information instantly with just a few clicks.

Leveraging Huawei devices' AI capabilities, Petal Search allows users to search by taking photos or images through its visual search function. It recognises a wide range of objects such as people, animals, and landmarks, and will introduce new capabilities such as plants identification. For instance, user can simply take a photo of a dish and Petal Search will provide the recipe. A voice search feature is also integrated in the app, supporting English, Spanish, French, Arabic and more. These features help Petal Search meet the needs of users accustomed to an efficient and mobile-centric lifestyle.

In addition, working with global and local partners, Petal Search is quickly developing local search services, providing users with rich location-based and scenario-based search experiences. When users look up local content, Petal Search provides results with high-quality and popular localised information, such as personalised recommendations on nearby foods, worth visiting local attractions and shopping discounts.

Also announced, Petal Maps is Huawei's mapping and navigational tool, offering positioning services, immersive map displays, place searches, driving navigation and favorite place lists to users in over 140 countries and regions. Petal Maps supports map displays in multiple languages, with voice notifications in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin.

Petal Maps is also equipped with cutting-edge functions to give a real-time publish transit updates in some major cities, helping commuters better plan their routes and take the worry off travelling. Using pioneering technologies such as Super GNSS and image recognition algorithms, Petal Maps further improves accuracy and present users the most efficient and least congested routes.

Thanks to HUAWEI Mate 40 Series devices' Gesture Control, drivers are able to switch between the navigation view and map overview by simply using "air press" towards the screen with their palms. These smart interactions significantly enhance the ease of travel, as well as facilitate a safe driving experience.

HUAWEI Docs, available in more than 100 countries and regions, supports document viewing and editing across over 50 formats including PDF, PPT, and DOC. With real-time syncing enabled by cloud capabilities, HUAWEI Docs lets users seamlessly work on the same document on different devices logged into the same HUAWEI ID, enhancing the smart office experience.

Upgrade on Find Device enables users to locate their Huawei devices such as smartphones, watches, earphones and glasses. Users can either play a ringtone remotely to help locate the devices, or choose to lock and wipe devices information, protecting user privacy.

Supported by two million global developers, Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem maintains rapid growth. As one of the top three app marketplace globally, AppGallery continues to bring together popular global and local apps to over 500 million monthly active users. HUAWEI Quick App also reach a 260% year-on-year increase of monthly active users for its tap-to-use and installation-free experience.