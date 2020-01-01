Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand

Huawei has announced that it is launching its next-generation business collaboration tool, the IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand. The interactive digital whiteboard, meeting platform and computing device is designed to help New Zealand businesses redefine their workflows for the next normal.



“New Zealand’s COVID-19 elimination strategy has allowed Kiwis to mobilise their workforce much faster than many other countries. However, the pandemic has also forced organisations to re-evaluate traditional workflows and redefine the role of the office,” says Yanek Fan, Managing Director, Huawei Technologies New Zealand. “This means that New Zealand is in a unique position to set an example of what the ‘next normal’ could look like for businesses.”

The slender, jade-white frame comes in 65-inch and 85-inch displays with 4K resolution that can support 60fps wired and wireless projection from up to 20 devices. IdeaHub Pro integrates a 35ms ultra-low writing latency that allows users to enjoy a smooth, highly responsive writing experience. The device also features an intelligent writing recognition technology that can automatically identify words, figures, and flowcharts to enhance readability.

The IdeaHub Pro is equipped with a 4K camera that features an AutoFrame function which can automatically adjust the camera to deliver an optimal image based on the number and positions of attendees. IdeaHub also uses face and voice detection algorithms to provide the best picture of the speaker. At the same time, its intelligent microphone system delivers a clear, crisp audio transmission within eight meters while reducing the acoustic impact of ambient noise.

“Studies have shown that while New Zealanders are attracted to the idea of a flexible working environment, collaboration has remained a challenge. We believe that IdeaHub will help define the next generation of smart office equipment that will enhance our ability to work together from any location and drive our productivity,” adds Yanek Fan.

IdeaHub Pro supports Windows platform extensions and an open SDK for 3rd party applications. The device comes with two installation modes either wall or a mobile bracket for easy deployment in office, education, healthcare or home environments. The device will be available from selected retailers, including PB Tech, Cyclone and Elive starting at RRP NZ$12,999.00 (exc. GST) for the 65 inch model and RRP NZ$17,999.00 (exc. GST) for the 85 inch model.