Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted on 30-Oct-2020 15:03 | Filed under: News



To prepare in advance for the day many New Zealanders are longing for, when international travel restarts - and to continue its market leadership with 5G mobile technology - Vodafone NZ is now the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming: to Australia and three other countries.

 

Tony Baird, Wholesale and Infrastructure Director, Vodafone NZ, explains: “While travel is obviously extremely limited currently, we want to continue to invest in and develop our 5G network because we want to offer the best possible mobile experience to our customers.

 

“Some might call us incredibly optimistic to launch 5G roaming with international travel off the table, but much of our work is about investing ahead of time to be ready for future demand. We like to know that our customers will be able to use the latest mobile network technology overseas where available, when the time comes and borders reopen - and roam like they’re at home.

 

“We already have the largest 5G network in Aotearoa, with more than triple the 5G mobile population coverage of any other provider - meaning we offer 5G mobile services in more places, and covering more people, in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. We’re now extending that reach internationally.”

 

From today, Vodafone NZ customers with a 5G enabled plan and 5G device, purchased from Vodafone NZ or selected NZ retailers, have the ability to connect to a 5G mobile network in parts of Australia, Taiwan, Latvia and Finland - with many more destinations expected in the coming months.

 

“Australia is usually the most popular destination for Vodafone customers, and we want to ensure 5G roaming is in place for when international travel across the Tasman resumes, as part of our efforts to future-proof our network.

 

“While we obviously don’t expect hundreds of Kiwis to flock to Latvia or Finland anytime soon, setting up international roaming deals is very complex and time-consuming. So instead of sitting-still while travel is suspended we will continue to look forward and prepare, working with international operators who have also already launched 5G mobile, because international roaming and the ability to use your mobile devices while travelling is incredibly important to business and leisure travellers alike.”

 

Vodafone NZ offers customers the ability to connect to an overseas mobile network for an additional $7 a day for daily roaming, and roam like you’re at home, in more than 100 destinations.

 



More information: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/roaming/...






