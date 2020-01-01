Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors

After launching the PicoPix Max last year, Phillips is expanding the portable pico-projector series new devices for everyday use.

“When we approach products for indoor and outdoor use, we focus on 4 key elements: ease of use from the initial setup to everyday use, minimal fan noise, a great image and perfect sound for an immersive experience.”

“Our engineers totally reworked the UI from scratch, delivering a truly simple experience. The fan speed is now controlled by a special algorithm made to optimize the speed, reduce the noise by 20% and protect the projector’s core components. The image and sound have been fine-tuned by cinema professionals and acoustic engineers to deliver an immersive experience in a small and pocket-friendly design. With the Philips PicoPix Collection, our customers will enjoy the smallest devices with the most powerful engines ever made. PicoPix are the greatest and smartest companions to bring everywhere”.

With the new PicoPix Collection, Philips Projection brings streaming and gaming addicts a portable solution to watch and play everywhere.

PicoPix Micro

The current PicoPix Micro comes with 3 new fresh colors: Poppy Red, Winter Blue and Deep Black. Pocket friendly, 480p, mini HDMI, built-in 3h battery and speaker.

Size: 76 x 74 x 34 mm 2.99 x 2.91 x 1.34 inches for 215 g / 0.47lb.

The PicoPix Micro is priced at US$ 199 and available now.

PicoPix Micro 2

Successor of the PicoPix Micro, the PicoPix Micro 2 is brighter, with stereo speakers and offers a longer battery time. With 480p resolution and a weight of only 600g, the PicoPix Micro 2 is the ideal tiny pocket companion to share content thanks to its USB type C video and HDMI ports. The built-in 2x3W speakers offer superior stereo sound in both directions and the built-in powerful 12,000 mAh battery can last up to three hours.

Size: 138 x 110.5 x 51 mm / 5.43 x4.35 x 2 inches for 600 g / 1.32lb.

The PicoPix Micro 2 will be priced at US$ 299 and available in November.

PicoPix Max One

As PicoPix Max’s little brother, the new PicoPix Max One displays movies and more in true Full HD 1080p high definition sharpness. Thanks to the TI DLP and 4 channel LED, picture and colors remain lifelike and text stays crystal clear. The massive built-in 5h battery gives you the time you need to binge watch your TV shows in the bedroom, finish them in the living room and even move them to the kitchen or outdoors for a family gathering.

With its electric focus, digital zoom, auto-keystone and 4 corner correction, you can quickly enjoy a clear and perfect video wherever you project. The USB Type-C video port delivers data, audio and video and allows you to connect laptops (Mac and Windows Ready), smartphones or tablets. The PicoPix Max One is rated to last 30,000 hours.

Size: 134 x 136 x 47 mm / 5.28 x 5.35 x 1.85 inch for 850g/1.87lbs

The PicoPix Max One will be priced at US$ 529 and available in November.