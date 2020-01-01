Dropbox goes all in on remote work with new features and tools for distributed teams

Dropbox, Inc. has unveiled the next iteration of its collaborative workspace—Dropbox Spaces—in addition to several new features that help teams get organised, collaborate and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent Virtual First announcement and demonstrates a holistic approach to leading the remote work revolution as more businesses embrace this long-term shift.
The sudden move to distributed work has introduced a unique set of challenges for teams. In a recent Economist Intelligence Unit study, remote workers reported increased working hours and volume of work, risk of miscommunication, and difficulty working with multiple collaborators. Dropbox aims to address these challenges and more with Dropbox Spaces 2.0, several new workflow features, and new enterprise security features and certifications.
“Since our founding, our customers have turned to Dropbox to get organised and work from anywhere,” said Dropbox co-founder and chief executive officer Drew Houston. “We’ve gone through a one-way door—the dramatic shift we’ve all experienced to distributed work will continue far beyond when the pandemic ends. While the shift to distributed work creates a lot of flexibility and opportunity, it also introduces new challenges and pain points that Dropbox is uniquely positioned to solve. By adopting a Virtual First approach ourselves, we’ll be able to design better products for this new environment. Our latest launch is an example of this.”
"These features make it easier for people to work as a distributed team, and support better governance and compliance," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director, Social and Collaboration, IDC. "These features are designed to streamline communications and teamwork, and ensure their teams remain connected and productive from wherever they work."
Dropbox unveiled the next version of Dropbox Spaces: the virtual workspace that brings teams and projects together. Building toward the vision laid out for Dropbox Spaces last year, the product has evolved to help teams streamline their work, prioritise their day, and stay connected to move work forward. Initially introduced as an evolution of the shared folder, Spaces is now a standalone product that enables teams to collaborate with internal and external collaborators on projects—from kickoff to delivery. Spaces bring the best-loved collaboration features from across Dropbox into a single surface to help teams manage projects together. These include:
Dropbox Spaces 2.0 is currently in private beta.
Dropbox is also extending availability of several features to Dropbox Business users to help teams keep work moving. These include:
Starting today, all HelloSign users will also have access to a reimagined experience that guides them step-by-step through the process of uploading, preparing, and sending a document out for signature. This improvement makes it even easier for distributed teams to keep their most critical business agreements moving with eSignatures.
Several new security features were announced to help businesses maintain employee privacy and security while managing complex distributed teams. These include:
In addition, Dropbox announced compliance with several new privacy and security standards including ISO 27701 Certification, Cloud Security Alliance GDPR Code of Conduct, NIST 800-171 Compliance, and support for FDA 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance. These new certifications ensure Dropbox meets the most stringent enterprise security standards.