Harman Kardon introduces premium home speakers Citation series

Harman Kardon has launched the acclaimed Citation series of premium home speakers in New Zealand, including the Citation 200 and Citation Oasis, two new smart speaker additions announced globally in September at IFA Berlin.



Combining an innovative acoustic design delivering remarkable audio quality with cutting-edge technologies - including Google Voice Assistant, high-resolution audio, LCD touch screen and Chromecast built-in - Citation represents the next generation of home speakers.



From a design perspective, the sophistication shown in the Harman Kardon Citation series is unmatched. The speakers feature the brand’s signature industrial design accented with thoughtful elements, including elegant aluminium detailing. Bringing the whole refined and sleek look together is the Winter Grey or Classic Black wool fabric by Scandinavian textile designer Kvadrat, that is dirt-repellant and flame-retardant. Kvadrat source high-quality wool from New Zealand and Australia for their fabrics, taking advantage of the natural, renewable, durable, and recyclable benefits this raw material can offer1.



The Citation series delivers a dynamic listening experience, with options to use the speakers individually or build a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system. Their multi-room capabilities allow for the control of amazing sound from any room, either playing from one music source or playing different tracks in different rooms.



To round out the incredible audio performance and extraordinary design, Citation also features built-in Google Assistant. Streaming the newest or most popular music is now quick and efficient with the combination of Google’s intelligent voice-activation. Smart voice control also makes tackling tasks as simple as saying “Hey Google,” to create calendar reminders, generate to-do lists, get the latest forecast, control smart home devices and more. Commands like “Hey Google, play some jazz” or “Hey Google, dim the lights,” perfectly regulates the ambience in any room of the home.

“Discerning New Zealanders need their home entertainment systems to do more than just play music,” said Michael Sherman, Brand Activation Manager at Harman New Zealand. “While features like voice control and multi-room streaming are becoming standard, the Harman Kardon Citation Series is anything but. The pairing of our unprecedented audio legacy and premium design creates a listening experience that also complements the style of your home.”



Additionally, Harman Kardon Citation has Chromecast built-in, allowing over 300 audio and video streaming services to be easily accessed in HD quality. Once connected on the same Wi-Fi network as Citation, a smartphone, tablet or laptop can “cast” the latest chart-topping release or playlist from Chromecast-compatible apps.



The Citation lineup consists of various options to meet every listening need, including multiple countertop speaker options, a soundbar, powered subwoofer and tower speaker.



The range, with models detailed below, is available in New Zealand now, with Spark as the official launch partner.



HK Citation Oasis – RRP $329.95

HK Citation MKII ONE - RRP $329.95

HK Citation MKII 100 – RRP $499.95

HK Citation 200 – RRP $799.95

HK Citation 300 – RRP $699.95

K Citation Bar – RRP $1,599.95

K Citation Sub – RRP $1,299.95

HK Citation Tower – RRP $4,199.95

HK Citation Multi beam – RRP $699.95

HK Citation Surround – RRP $839.95