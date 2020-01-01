OPPO unveils three new concept products at OPPO INNO DAY 2020

OPPO INNO DAY 2020, themed “leap into the future” was held in Shenzhen, where OPPO set forth the new “3+N+X technology development strategy” and debuted the OPPO AR Glass 2021, OPPO CybeReal AR application and the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset.

During the OPPO INNO DAY, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, pointed out that OPPO is determined to pursue innovation and create more great products through its technology development strategy. Morgan Halim, Managing Director at OPPO New Zealand echoes this determination.

“We are constantly exploring the possibilities of technology. It is becoming a more integrated part of people’s daily lives and we will remain working to better improve connectivity between people and people, people and devices, and people and environments to bring out the best of technology in all aspects of life,” said Halim.

“As 5G becomes more accessible in New Zealand, we’ll see further innovation in the Internet of Things industry. Growing our lineup of IoT products not only enhances our outstanding eco-system but with Color OS at the core of a multi-device system, we can offer users a full range of experiences that are more integrated, secure and convenient overall.“

The “3” in the new 3+N+X technology development strategy refers to the three underlying technologies, namely hardware, software and services technologies, which help OPPO bring an integrated smart life to users worldwide. The “N” represents a number of OPPO's essential capabilities, including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, "X", refers to the leading-edge and differentiated technologies and strategic resources such as the flash charge technology that foster innovation and greatly improve user experience.

During the event, OPPO also introduced three concept products, which demonstrated all-new possibilities of human-tech interaction and exploration of future technology.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset is the latest achievement of OPPO’s R&D in flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users a more natural interactive experience. The concept handset features OPPO’s three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. They lead to a continuously variable OLED display that measures as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches, which allows users to adjust the size of the display based on actual needs.

OPPO AR Glass 2021 fully manifests the “leap” in OPPO’s exploration of the digital world. Adopting the brand-new split design, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is compact and ultra-light, weighing 75% less than its predecessor. As for the core components, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience. It also features diverse sensors, including stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. It can complete a three-dimensional spatial localisation calculation within milliseconds, achieving precise localisation and offering users a real and natural experience of spatial interaction in the AR world through constant update and feedback of real-time position of the user within the space.

The CybeReal AR application, powered by real-time and spatial calculation technology, enables high-precision localisation and scene recognition based on GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and network information. It is supported by OPPO’s three core technologies including the representation of the physical world, real-time, high-precision localisation and OPPO Cloud, enriching user’s perception and understanding of the real world.

OPPO INNO DAY 2020 showcased OPPO’s mission to integrate technological innovation with a human touch in order to give users value by offering personalised technology. Going forward, OPPO will continue to collaborate with partners, illuminating the future of humane technology.