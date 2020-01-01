James Dyson Award 2020 Global Prize winners announced

2020 was a record-breaking year for the James Dyson Award, which has now financially supported 250 promising inventions from young engineers and scientists around the world. Despite this year’s challenges, the award received its highest number of global entries ever, and the quality was exceptional – highlighting the ingenuity of young inventors.

The entries of two international winners, who each receive $55,000 aimed to solve significant problems of global importance: women missing breast cancer screenings and sustainable methods to effectively generate renewable energy.

James Dyson Award 2020 Finalists:

Invented by 23-year-old Judit Giró Benet from Tarragona (Spain), The Blue Box is a new way to detect breast cancer, at-home, using a urine sample. Sustainability Award: Invented by 27-year-old Carvey Ehren Maigue from Mapua University in Manila (The Philippines), AuREUS System Technology is a new material made from waste crop which converts UV light into renewable energy.

Invented by 27-year-old Carvey Ehren Maigue from Mapua University in Manila (The Philippines), AuREUS System Technology is a new material made from waste crop which converts UV light into renewable energy. International Runner-up: Invented by a team of students from Imperial University and the Royal College of Art (UK), The Tyre Collective is a device that captures tyre-wear particles at the wheel of a vehicle, to be recycled for future applications.

Invented by a team of students from Imperial University and the Royal College of Art (UK), The Tyre Collective is a device that captures tyre-wear particles at the wheel of a vehicle, to be recycled for future applications. International Runner-up: Invented by students from the University of Waterloo (Canada), Scope is a new lens using liquid crystals that enables a lossless camera zoom.

This year’s New Zealand national winner of the James Dyson Award, Voronoi Runners, addresses the global issue of waste from the footwear industry. The Voronoi Runner, designed by Massey University student Rik Olthuis, is a shoe that can be easily deconstructed, with every component and material able to be composted at the end of its life. Runners up in this year’s competition also included Massey University students, Lisa Newman with her design SWITCH, a portable hand tool to help maintain clean cattle tails, and Samantha Hughes, with her design Clean Catch, a paediatric urine sample collection device. Read more on the James Dyson Award New Zealand national finalists here.

Commenting on the 2020 James Dyson Award, Sir James Dyson said: “Young people want to change the world, and the engineers, scientists and designers who enter the James Dyson Award demonstrate that they can. We have observed a growing number of ideas for healthcare and improving sustainability, and it seemed invidious to choose between such noble ideas, so we created two prizes this year, to support two equally worthy inventions. Judit and Carvey are highly impressive individuals who have made significant breakthroughs, I hope that they can use the James Dyson Award as a springboard to future success.”

The competition is open to student and graduate (within four years) inventors with the ability and ambition to solve the problems of tomorrow. With students from 27 markets and regions now competing, the award is set to welcome new approaches to a broader range of global issues than ever before.