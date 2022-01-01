Avast launches private browser for iOS

Avast has launched an iOS version of Avast Secure Browser (ASB) to add to its multi-platform portfolio which also includes support for Windows, Mac and Android. The 2020 ambition to become a multi-platform browser is part of ASB’s ongoing focus to converge security and privacy services to enable a safer, more private and faster browsing experience across devices and operating systems.

The introduction of the mobile browser for iOS is one of two major updates offered in the latest release, code-named ‘Rainier’. ASB customers now have the ability to sync browsing history and bookmarks between platforms from their Avast account, delivering an all-in-one and frictionless secure browsing experience.

The Cross Platform Sync feature applies to both desktop and mobile devices and utilizes end-to-end encryption to ensure communications are secured and inaccessible to third parties throughout the syncing process.

Scott Curtiss, Vice President and General Manager of Avast Secure Browser, said, “Since launching Avast Secure Browser for Windows, our goal has been a multi-platform offering with built-in, centralized privacy tools and a syncing option that makes the concept of private and secure browsing approachable for users. Over the past year, we’ve introduced Avast Secure Browser for Android and now iOS to become a powerful multi-platform player with 35 million monthly active users across all platforms. Moving forward, our intent is to build on this momentum and utilize Avast’s expertise to integrate intuitive consumer-friendly security and privacy services that go beyond the offerings of other household browsers.”

Similar to ASB for Android, the iOS version has been built from the ground up with full data encryption at its core. This includes AES-256 and the latest TLS/SSL cryptographic protocols for the data transport layer.

Additional built-in security and privacy features available with Avast Secure Browser for iOS include:

● A lightning fast VPN that encrypts all data in motion and at rest

● A media vault that stores and encrypts downloaded files

● Anti-tracking technology that prevents websites, advertisers, and other web services from tracking online activity

● Built-in Adblock to improve website load time (browser speed)

● Customizable browsing modes including Secure Mode, Secure & Private Mode, and Custom Mode

Avast Secure Browser for iOS supports iPhone, iPad and iPod on iOS 13.0 and above.