OPPO Reno4 5G review

OPPO brought to New Zealand a series of new Android-based smartphones with 5G capabilities, ready to connect to local networks. The OPPO Reno4 series comes in three variants - from an entry-level to a top tier model, all of them capable of connecting via 5G for faster mobile data speeds. In this review, I have a look at the middle model, the OPPO Reno4 5G (Reno4 from now on).

Initial impressions go a long way and it is true with the Reno4 as well. The phone is built with premium materials and you can feel it - it basically has a metal frame with glass in the front and back. The back is absolutely amazing, with a finish that's smooth while being fingerprint-proof and scratch-resistant. You will also find a triple camera (vertically aligned) on the back, the power button on the right side and volume up and down buttons on the left side.

The 6.4-inch screen sports HD resolution (AMOLED 2400 x 1800 pixels, 409 PPI) and it is bright enough to be used even outdoors. You will notice straight away that its front dual camera is not situated in the centre of the screen like most phones, but on the top left so that the notification area is unbroken all the way from the camera lenses to the end of the screen. You will also notice that a screen protector comes pre-applied.

The main camera in the back has a bit of a bump, so a case is recommended - and OPPO has enlisted some local artists to create some unique designs for it.

The package is powered by a Qualcomm SDM765G 8 core processor (Snapdragon) and comes with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. This makes for a snappy phone, that performs well while keeping a good battery life. The batteries (yes, they use two batteries in this design), comes up to a total 4000 mAh and it supports SuperVOOC 2.0, the super quick charging specs OPPO is famous for - using the original USB-C charger you can go from 0 to 60% battery in just 15 minutes or wait a bit longer get a 100% charge in around 35 minutes.

I have already mentioned the visible part of the main triple camera but its features are more impressive. It combines three different sensors (the main one a Sony 48 megapixels IMX586 1/2.0" sensor, f/1.7 aperture with auto-focus support), the second one an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 119 field of view) and the third one a 2 megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture.

With these you can take photos in a completely automatic mode, taking advantage of built-in AI assistance that supports scene recognition and clear portrait modes including manual or automatic HDR support, or use the expert mode for even better photos. Night photos have special enhancements and support for tripod mode. The photos are good but in any case, you can always help by using longer exposures. When taking photos in automatic mode you can switch between different aspect ratios, including full-frame, 16:9, 4:3 and 1:1, which will come handy depending on your content requirements.

The video recording supports 720p, 1080p and 4K resolutions, with slow-motion options being 720p and 1080p. You can also turn HDR on for video recordings and stabilisation option that will help your creations look a bit more professional. Interesting to note here is the Soloop app that comes pre-installed - it allows you to edit movies (or create movies from existing photos), including cutting, changing music, adding subtitles, adding special effects or applying filters. You can also change the aspect ratio or orientation - a complete studio on your hands.

The Reno4 runs the ColorOS 7.2, OPPO's take on Android, with Google Play support. In my month testing the device it received one OS update bringing a few fixes plus the Android October 2020 security update - so you know there's some work being done to keep the update up to date. It comes with a few pre-installed apps - mainly Google apps such as Gmail, Google One, Keep Notes, Lens, Maps, Messages (the default SMS app). News, Photos, Play Movies, Play Store and Podcasts.

These are all good. It also comes with OPPO Relax, a mindfulness app that helps you relax trough breathing exercises supported by ambient sounds and music that you can play while a countdown timer runs. There's also a Theme store to change the look and feel of the user interface. And then there's WPS Office - the only app I really don't feel it should be there. It just nags you for paid upgrades and shows ads when trying to start it. I would just uninstall that app and download the free Microsoft Office app instead.

OPPO did a good job of supporting WiFi, including MU-MIMO 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz - the Reno4 even supports Dual WiFi acceleration, a feature OPPO introduced in previous models, that allows the device to connect and use two WiFi networks at the same time. This means on wireless networks with support for both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz you will see improved data performance for some applications - Netflix and YouTube are listed. Bluetooth 5.1 also supports high-quality audio codecs including SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX-HD/APTX-TWS/LDAC. And yes, the Reno4 comes with NFC so you can use it for Google Pay and contactless payments.

The best is yet to come - the OPPO Reno4 5G is a dual Nano-SIM device - but be aware that only the SIM1 supports 5G mobile networks, with the second SIM connecting to 4G networks. In both cases, it supports VoLTE out of the box.

5G performance is as expected with New Zealand networks: you will have access to the service in CBD areas of major centres such as Auckland and Wellington, plus some spots around other towns. In most suburbs you will have 4G connectivity - this is not a function of the phone but the current 5G availability. In terms of speed, you can expect it to perform at similar levels as other 5G smartphones from well-known brands - compared to Samsung top-tier devices you will see similar speeds, usually downloads a lot faster than 4G, with upload speeds being similar to 4G. Again this is a result of how 5G networks are currently deployed in New Zealand.

Overall, OPPO has come out with a solid 5G smartphone, with good camera capabilities and speedy performance, at good mid-tier pricing.

The OPPO Reno4 5G is currently available unlocked through 2degrees and other retail stores.