D-Link A/NZ launches new 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot

D-Link A/NZ has launched two new products to keep you connected whilst on the move – the DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter and the DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi‑Fi Hotspot.

The DWM-222 4G USB adapter provides you with high-speed Internet access wherever you are. By using super-fast 4G LTE technology, you can achieve downlink speeds of up to 150 Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50 Mbps so you don’t have to slow down when you’re on the move.

You simply plug the 4G LTE USB Adapter into your computer to get Internet access anywhere you can receive an LTE signal and it’s also backwards compatible with an HSPA, GSM, GPRS, or EDGE data signal. The DWM-222 also has an integrated antenna for a connection that is consistent and reliable whether you’re in a coffee shop, attending a business meeting or working from a hotel.

The DWM-222 is a true plug-and-play device with drivers built right into the adaptor, making installation both fast and simple. It can be used on notebooks and netbooks without a CD/DVD drive – you simply plug it into a USB port and the drivers install automatically, getting you up and running in no time. D-Link’s Connection Manager software is also freely provided, so you can send and receive SMS messages without downloading any additional software.

The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter is small and slim enough to carry around in your purse or pocket. It features a microSD card reader for optional removable storage up to 32 GB, allowing you to always have your files and contacts on hand. With no batteries, cables, or additional hardware required, you can truly take it with you wherever you go.

DWM-222 key features

• Integrated SIM card slot

• 4G LTE with up to 150 Mbps download

• Supports LTE Bands: B1/ B3/ B7/ B28/ B40

• Supports UMTS Bands: B1/ B8

• USB 2.0 interface

• microSD card for storage expansion

• Compatible with Windows 7/ 8/10 and MacOS 10.15 or higher

• SIM adapter included in the box for easy installation

With D-Link’s new DWR-933 you can create your own 4G hotspot anywhere. You can then easily share this high-speed portable mobile Wi-Fi hotspot with devices you choose, like laptops, tablets and phones. In fact you can connect up to 32 Wi-Fi devices anywhere, with fast 4G LTE speeds.

It’s an ideal travel companion for family holidays, business trips, and meetups, as you can send emails while your family catches up on social media, video conference with colleagues while waiting for a flight, and play buffer-free games and share files with your friends at a cafe. Its reliable, long-lasting battery also means your private 4G LTE hotspot lasts up to 14 hours between charges.

The DWR-933 is conveniently unlocked so will take any USIM or micro-SIM card and CAT6 LTE technology provides rapid download speeds of up to 300Mbps, upload speeds up to 50 Mbps, and you also get 1200 Mbps combined speeds over Wi-Fi by using two dedicated Wi-Fi bands, so you can take full advantage of your carrier’s 4G broadband. In terms of storage capacity, you can easily share up to 64GB of files by using the built-in micro-SD card slot (card not included).

The DWR-933 sports Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) which means adding a new WPS device to your Wi-Fi network is easy, you simply tap the WPS button, followed by the WPS button on your new device, and you’re connected.

It’s also easy to charge the DWR-933 by connecting it directly to your computer’s USB port via the supplied USB Type-A to Micro-Type-A cable.

The DWR-933 also provides a built-in firewall for a safer and more secure network. It’s always protected with a customisable password, so you can share your private hotspot only with people you trust. The active firewall helps keep your network safe while using WPA/WPA2 Wi-Fi encryption ensures your traffic is always protected against eavesdropping and unauthorised access.

In short, the DWR-933 enables instant connectivity anywhere there is a mobile signal. This small and portable device weighs only 120g, and the round-edged design smoothly fits into pockets and laptop bags whilst the OLED screen gives you important information including signal strength, roaming status, carrier, number of clients, and battery status at a glance.

DWR-933 Key Features

• Built-in SIM card slot to share your high-speed mobile Internet connection

• Cat 6 LTE-A delivering speeds of up to 300 Mbps

• Supports up to 32 connected devices at once

• Compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/b devices

• 3000 mAh battery for all-day connectivity

• Small, convenient size lets you take your Internet wherever you go

• WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption

• One-touch setup with Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS)

The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter and DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot are available online now and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries for the following RRPs:

• DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter – AUD$99.95, NZ$129.99

• DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot – AUD$249.95, NZ$249.99