D-Link A/NZ launches AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1

D-Link A/NZ has launched its DWA-X3000, an AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 that enables you to upgrade your desktop PC to next-generation Wi-Fi. The DWA-X3000 is designed to achieve AX3000 Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology, allowing you to connect to your older devices. The DWA-X3000 also adds ultra-fast Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to your PC so you can easily connect to Bluetooth devices like game controllers, headphones and keyboards without any additional adapters.

The DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 connects your computer to a high-speed network and provides a blazing-fast wireless AX connection with superior reception. Once connected, you can access your network’s high-speed Internet connection while also getting secure access to shared photos, files, music, video, printers and storage.

Equipped with 1024-QAM, MU-MIMO, OFDMA and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the DWA-X3000 delivers faster and more efficient Wi-Fi reducing latency by up to 75% and provides a more responsive gaming and buffer-free streaming experience.

The DWA-X3000 also provides you the benefits of PCI Express in the form of a high-bandwidth connection with superior performance over the legacy PCI interface. You can connect the AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 to any PCIe slot in your computer, whether it is an x1, x4, x8, or x16 slot.

Once you’re connected you can stay connected as the DWA-X3000 is equipped with omni multi-directional high-performance antennas designed for maximum coverage. It also includes a magnetised antenna base for optimal antenna placement.

The DWA-X3000 also employs robust security options and supports the latest Wi-Fi security with WPA3 128-bit encryption that allow you to connect securely keeping intruders out of your network and allowing you to browse the Internet without worries.

DWA-X3000 key features

• Dual-band technology offers flexibility and versatility depending on your connectivity needs

• Latest Wireless AX technology delivers maximum performance and reliability

• Convenient PCI Express Installation

• Instantly adds Wireless AX capabilities to any computer with a spare PCI Express slot

• Superior performance over the legacy PCI interface

AX3000 speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz), 600Mbps (2.4GHz) providing reduced lag for better gaming and streaming experiences

Ultra-fast Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for your PC so you can easily connect to Bluetooth devices

Backwards Compatible - Supports all existing Wi-Fi routers and gateways

Equipped with omni multi-directional high-performance antennas designed for maximum coverage and includes a magnetised antenna base for optimal antenna placement.

WPA3 - The latest 128-bit industry-standard Wi-Fi encryption helps provide more protection for your network and connected devices

The DWA-X3000 is available now online with an RRP NZ$179.99 and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers.