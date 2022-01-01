AWS announces plans to open second region in Australia

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced plans to open a second infrastructure region in Australia in the second half of 2022. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, which will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) at launch, will join the existing 25 Availability Zones in eight AWS Regions across Asia Pacific in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Globally, AWS has 77 Availability Zones across 24 geographic regions, with plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the new region in Australia.

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in Australia.

“Over the last decade, customers in Australia have relied upon the cloud to transform businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies, and with another AWS Region coming to Asia Pacific, we look forward to helping accelerate these transformations,” said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, AWS. “Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, we’re providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations.”

“We welcome the investment of one of the world’s leading tech companies into Melbourne – the new AWS Region will draw on our highly skilled talent, culture of innovation, and renowned capabilities in growing employment fields such as cloud computing,” said Tim Pallas, Victorian Minister for Economic Development. “Attracting companies like AWS will not only strengthen our world-leading tech reputation but contribute to our economic recovery.”

AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones, which are technology infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will provide customers with even lower latency across the country.

Additionally, Australian customers, from startups to enterprises and the public sector, will have additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud with the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.

Customers in Australia also benefit from Amazon’s continued investment in its global backbone through the Hawaiki Submarine Cable, a 15,000- kilometre transpacific cable system operational since 2018 that provides a low-latency and high-bandwidth connection from Australia to New Zealand and the United States.