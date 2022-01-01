AMD launches Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards

AMD has launched the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card – the fastest AMD gaming graphics card ever developed. It was designed and optimized for enthusiast gamers to deliver powerhouse 4K gaming performance and incredible overclocking capabilities for the most demanding users.



Powered by the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and featuring a host of performance-enhancing features, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is the ultimate 4K graphics card. With 80 enhanced Compute Units, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and clock speeds beyond 2.8 GHz, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is engineered for ultra-high frame rates and vivid visuals in breathtaking 4K gaming.

Key features include:



• AMD RDNA 2 Gaming Architecture: Engineered to power the next-generation of PC desktop, laptop, console and mobile gaming, RDNA 2 offers numerous benefits to gamers including twice the overall performance and 54 percent better performance-per-watt compared to first-generation RDNA architecture on the 7nm process node.

• Smart Access Memory (SAM): When pairing Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and AMD B550 or X570 motherboards, SAM allows AMD Ryzen processors to directly access high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, accelerating CPU processing and increasing performance in select titles.

• AMD Infinity Cache: A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128 MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency and power consumption, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

• DirectX Raytracing (DXR): Adding a high performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator engine to each compute unit, AMD RDNA 2-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to ensure an optimal combination of image quality and performance.



The Radeon RX 6900 XT is available now from global etailers/retailers and on AMD.com with an RRP of AU$ 1,599 and NZ$ 1,739.