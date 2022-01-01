SMX to deliver new regional email security solution for Office 365

Email security provider SMX, which manages more than half of New Zealand’s local government emails, has launched its second co-sell solution since joining Microsoft’s key partner programme.

Called SMX365, the solution leverages Microsoft Exchange Online / Advanced Threat Protection (EOP / ATP) to provide dual-layer email security and deliver targeted, regional threat detection for Enterprise and Government organisations across Australasia.

While traditional gateway security providers have to switch off the built in email protection on Office 365 when offering their services, because SMX is partnered with Microsoft it integrates into the system, meaning the built in security features can remain on. SMX can then layer its own products and services on top of the built in security, making email even safer for business.

Cyberthreats on businesses have increased exponentially in 2020 as more workers have been forced to work from home. This has created an increased reliance on tools like email and Microsoft Teams for collaboration and file sharing. While this has been great for business continuity, it’s also opened businesses up to cyber-attacks.

“We’ve created SMX365 to reap the benefits of both Microsoft’s and SMX’s security offerings. It’s win-win for customers. SMX 365 integrates multiple anti-abuse technologies to improve accuracy, reduce risk and make protecting workers easy,” said Ian McDonald, CEO at SMX. “It has been a tremendously useful to be able to work closely with Microsoft teams in New Zealand, Singapore and the US, and our customers to develop this solution”.

Hamish McNee, Partner Development Manager at Microsoft, is excited to see such a timely co-sell solution on the market and available for businesses in Australasia.

“Microsoft’s co-sell partnerships are designed to give our partners access to global scale, so they can take locally developed products to the world. We’re naturally excited to support such an outstanding local innovator as SMX to introduce its new solution to businesses around Australasia. SMX365 will be of real help in protecting organisations everywhere from cyberthreats, and demonstrates what great things we’re achieving locally and on the world stage,” he said.