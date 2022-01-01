Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky confirms Vocus as a key service partner for Sky Broadband

Posted on 23-Dec-2020 10:12 | Filed under: News


Sky has confirmed Vocus New Zealand as a key service partner for the rollout of Sky Broadband. 

 

Chaz Savage, Sky’s Chief Customer Officer says, “It’s exciting to see our Sky Broadband project take shape as we roll out customer trials with the support of a great partner like Vocus.  We’ve been working together to develop and provide a solution which means New Zealanders can access all the entertainment they want at speeds and service levels they need, and we’re looking forward to creating more value for our customers through Sky Broadband.  Feedback so far tells us we are on the right track.”

 

Vocus is partnering with Sky to provide the internet network allowing Sky to deliver broadband services to its customers. As well as providing technical expertise, Vocus will provide Sky with network backhaul and associated services. 

 

Mark Callander, Vocus CEO, says, “Sky is a household name and has a huge reach into Kiwi homes and they are incredibly well-positioned to become a key player in the broadband market. We are pleased to be working closely with the team to ensure they are a success on market entry.

 

“The team at Sky is very focused on delivering an exceptional broadband experience for their customers which made Vocus a natural partner given our modern and highly scalable network infrastructure throughout New Zealand and internationally. We are excited by what this relationship will deliver in the years ahead.”

 

Selected Sky customers have commenced trials of the new broadband service and will receive it for free for the six-month period of the trial – complete with new high-speed routers, technical installation and ongoing New Zealand-based support.  

 

The customer trial started on 4 December and Sky is receiving continuous feedback from triallists.  The six month period is the length of time triallists will receive free Sky Broadband – it is not indicative of a launch date. Sky will reveal more details early in 2021.

 





