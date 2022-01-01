TourBox showcases upgraded digital controllers

Usually editing digital work is done with the use of keyboard, mouse or drawing tablet. TourBox simplifies the interaction between designer and content. It replaces shortcut functions usually found on keyboards, and can also replace various mouse functions. Thanks to a massive number of built-in functions and ergonomic design you can fully master your workflow with one hand.

TourBox is a compact controller with a solid array of customisable buttons and dials. The functions assigned to each wheel and button can change based on what software you are using and how you choose to configure the device.

Whether you are using graphic design software, such as Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and Capture One or drawing software, such as Clip Studio Paint, Comic Studio and SAI - or even video and audio editing software like Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve - you can use TourBox to operate creative software in an intuitive way.

TourBox’s newest Neo version upgraded its electronic components and optimised the overall layout. All components are carefully calibrated for different functional scenarios. Whether it's knob, dial or scroll, the speed, acceleration and accuracy are all controlled exactly the way you want.

With accurate tuning capability, TourBox Neo can provide an incredibly user-friendly experience at all times. The newly added pressing function to the Knob & Dial means more diversified combinations among all the inputs.

A well-built layout and ergonomic design make the TourBox controller easy for the user to cover all the inputs with only one hand. Best of all, TourBox keeps your dominant hand free, so you can focus on your editing strokes and eyes on creating.

Diversified inputs enable users to automatically manipulate the controller via differentiated tactile, which means you can have your full focus on the screen instead of staring at the device in order to find certain keys. The updated TourBox software seamless switches between multiple software operations by auto-switching functionality depending on the application being used.

For example, Lightroom is all about sliders—they're used to adjust pretty much everything, ranging from canvas rotation to exposure to color channels. By default, you get quick access to exposure, contrast, black, white, highlight, and shadow adjustment via button taps, and the Scroll wheel is used for colour channel adjustments. An interactive HUD stays on screen at all times and you can make a visual navigation map pop up with just one click.

With Photoshop TourBox provides accurate brush control via a versatile knob, enabling you to easily control the size, flow, transparency and hardness of the brush without interrupting your drawing process. During photo retouching/painting, you can use one hand to paint while using the other to operate the TourBox to freely switch tools via D-pads between pen, pencil, and fountain pen or to adjust stroke size.

TourBox also brings more intuitive manipulation in video editing areas with the Dial and Knob allowing the editor to quickly scrub back and forth without having to move the mouse. This process also simplifies a lot of zooms in/out and trimming so you can precisely edit down to an individual frame. Map these two functions to the Scroll and Wheel, then just scrolling up and down with one hand and keep another hand on the mouse.

TourBox was launched on Kickstarter at the end of 2018 and successfully manufactured in mass production at the end of 2019. Followed by greatly succeeding crowdfunds in Taiwan and Japan at the beginning of 2020, TourBox released their official retail in mid-2020. So far, TourBox has gained over 100,000 users worldwide.