AMD announces new Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors series

AMD has announced the full portfolio of AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the highly-efficient and extremely powerful “Zen 3” core architecture to the laptop market. New AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide unprecedented levels of performance and incredible battery life for gamers, creators, and professionals. New laptops powered by Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors will be available from major PC manufacturers including ASUS, HP and Lenovo, starting in Q1 2021.

Expanding its leadership client computing product portfolio featuring the “Zen 3” core, AMD also announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, delivering enterprise-grade security and seamless manageability to commercial users. Throughout the course of 2021, AMD expects a broad portfolio of more than 150 consumer and commercial notebooks based on the Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.



“As the PC becomes an even more essential part of how we work, play and connect, users demand more performance, security and connectivity,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop and Mobile Processors bring the best innovation AMD has to offer to consumers and professionals as we continue our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences with instant responsiveness, incredible battery life and fantastic designs. With our PC partners, we are delivering top-quality performance and no-compromise solutions alongside our record-breaking growth in the notebook and desktop space in the previous year.”



Building upon the previous generation of leadership mobile processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series includes high-performance H- and ultra-mobile U-Series processors. At the top of the product stack, AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors deliver impressive gaming experiences by combining unmatched performance with outstanding battery life, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads and built on the new AMD “Zen 3” architecture.



Topping out the mobile processor offering, the HX Series processors provide gamers and creators with elite-level performance while HS processors bring the power of H-Series in thinner and lighter form factors. The new AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor is capable of up to 23% increased single-threaded performance and up to 17% faster multi-threaded performance over the previous generation making it the ideal solution for gaming and creator notebooks.



For mainstream consumers looking for performance on-the-go, the AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors offer the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor offers up to 16% more single-threaded performance and up to 14% faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation. The company says the new series can provide up to 17.5 hours of general usage battery life and up to 21 hours of movie playback on a single charge.

Available in the first half of 2021, the Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide new levels of productivity and collaboration along with seamless manageability to meet the ever-shifting demands of modern work environments. The Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors also offer enterprise-level security features with innovative layers of defence at the silicon, OS and platform levels, giving IT teams confidence their PCs have protection, no matter where their workforce is stationed.

AMD is also announcing reduced-TDP alternatives to the award-winning AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processors, coming to pre-built OEM systems only. Powered by the new “Zen 3” core architecture and with a lower 65W TDP, the Ryzen 9 5900 desktop processor offers an average of 24% faster 1080p gaming across select titles compared to the prior generation7.

Additionally, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors will now be directly available to consumers through participating global retailers, e-tailers and system integrators with on-shelf availability expected in March 2021. Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors offer an unmatched feature set to workstation customers with up to 64 cores, 8 channels of memory, RDIMM and LRDIMM support, 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and AMD PRO security technologies.