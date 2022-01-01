NVIDIA introduces next generation GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA is bringing the NVIDIA Ampere architecture to millions more PC gamers with the new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

With its efficient, high-performance architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX, the RTX 3060 brings amazing hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS and other technologies, and is priced at US$329.

NVIDIA’s 60-class GPUs have traditionally been the single most popular cards for gamers on Steam, with the GTX 1060 long at the top of the GPU gaming charts since its introduction in 2016. An estimated 90 percent of GeForce gamers currently play with a GTX-class GPU.

“There’s unstoppable momentum behind ray tracing, which has quickly redefined the new standard of gaming,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Ampere architecture has been our fastest-selling ever, and the RTX 3060 brings the strengths of the RTX 30 Series to millions more gamers everywhere.”

With newer gaming titles come bigger worlds with cinematic graphics and real-time ray tracing — these are gaming workloads that only RTX-powered platforms are suited to handle. The GeForce RTX 3060 has twice the raster performance and 10x the ray-tracing performance of the GTX 1060, making it a formidable upgrade opportunity and the foundation of a gaming PC platform powerful enough to handle cutting-edge titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite with RTX On at 60 frames per second.

The RTX 3060’s key specifications include 13 shader-TFLOPs, 25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing, 101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), 192-bit memory interface and 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Resizable BAR will be supported on the GeForce RTX 30 Series starting with the RTX 3060. When combined with a compatible motherboard, this advanced PCI Express technology enables all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once, providing a performance boost in many games.



Like all RTX 30 Series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.

Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images and gives gamers the performance headroom to maximise ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions. DLSS is available in more than 25 games, with more added every month.

NVIDIA Reflex technology reduces system latency (or input lag), making games more responsive and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an edge over the opposition. NVIDIA Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal, that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video conferences.

All NVIDIA GeForce GPUs benefit from GeForce Experience, a tool used by tens of millions of gamers to optimise game settings, record and upload gameplay, stream gameplay, take screenshots, and download and install Game Ready Drivers. The latest features include one-click automatic GPU Tuning, which can automatically create overclocking profiles by using an advanced scanning algorithm and an enhanced in-game monitoring overlay that adds performance stats, temperatures and latency metrics, including NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyser stats.

The GeForce RTX 3060 will be available in late February, starting at US$329, as custom boards — including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models — from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. Look for GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs at major retailers and etailers, as well as in gaming systems by major manufacturers and leading system builders worldwide.