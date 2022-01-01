NVIDIA Ampere architecture powers 70+ new GeForce RTX laptops

The NVIDIA Ampere architecture is now behind 70+ models powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. These next-gen laptops increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs.

The new RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable content creators to produce incredible work using hundreds of GPU- accelerated apps.

“After taking the desktop market by storm, our NVIDIA Ampere architecture is now powering the world’s fastest laptops,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager of GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Nowhere does power efficiency matter more than in gaming laptops, a market that’s grown 7x in the past seven years. These new thin and light systems are based on our Max-Q technologies, where every aspect — CPU, GPU, software, PCB design, power delivery, thermals — is optimised for power and performance.”

Global availability starts later this month with GeForce RTX gaming and creator laptops featuring GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPUs, followed by laptops with the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.



The GeForce RTX 3060 platform delivers 90 frames per second on the latest games with ultra settings at 1080p. RTX 3060 laptops are faster than laptops featuring NVIDIA’s previous flagship GPU, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. The GeForce RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming platform, delivering 90 frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. RTX 3070 laptops are 50 percent faster than those equipped with the RTX 2070. And finally, the GeForce RTX 3080 is NVIDIA’s new flagship laptop GPU, with up to 16GB of G6 memory, powering the fastest laptops for gamers and creators. It delivers 100+ frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p.

The third generation of Max-Q technologies uses AI and new system optimisations to make high- performance gaming laptops faster and better than ever. These include:

Dynamic Boost 2.0: Traditionally, gaming laptops set the power for the CPU and GPU. Yet, games and creative apps are dynamic, and demands on the system change from frame to frame. With Dynamic Boost 2.0, AI networks balance the power between the CPU, GPU and now, GPU memory, depending on where it is needed the most — constantly optimising for maximum performance.

Resizable BAR: This advanced PCI Express technology enables all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once, providing a performance boost in many games.

NVIDIA DLSS: NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling uses AI and RTX Tensor Cores to deliver up to 2x the performance at the same power. For a single 1440 frame, a GPU needs to calculate almost 4 million pixels. NVIDIA DLSS requires only a fraction of the pixels, which improves efficiency and increases performance.

The new laptop GPUs feature NVIDIA Ampere architecture streaming multiprocessors, which offer 2x FP32 throughput, delivering vastly improved performance with improved performance per watt. These include new dedicated RT Cores delivering 2x the throughput of the previous generation, and new third-generation Tensor Cores, with up to 2x the throughput of their predecessors, to power NVIDIA DLSS, which accelerates performance.

The new laptops also include new tools for gamers and creators, including NVIDIA Broadcast, which harnesses AI to turn any room into a home broadcast studio; NVIDIA Reflex, which makes competitive games quicker; GeForce Experience™, to capture and share videos, screenshots and live streams with friends; and NVIDIA Studio, for acceleration and optimisation of demanding creator apps.

Over half of the new GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops will offer 240Hz or higher refresh rates and with the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, gamers will be able to play at 240 frames per second across top titles like Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Valorant and Fortnite. And with NVIDIA Reflex, gamers can achieve sub-20ms system latency, enabling them to play their absolute best.

With the help of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, rendering on Studio laptops is now up to twice as fast as the previous generation and up to 30x faster than CPU. Video editors can work with 8K RAW footage, use AI to simplify workflows and reduce encode times by up to 75 percent. Artists can take advantage of up to 16GB of graphics memory to work with huge assets or multiple apps simultaneously.

Using new third-generation Max-Q technologies, OEM partners ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer are launching new NVIDIA Studio laptops with the new GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.