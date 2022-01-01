LG Smart TVs to get Stadia Cloud Gaming in late 2021

LG Electronics (LG) has announced a planned partnership with Google to bring Stadia to the company’s latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year. After Stadia comes to Google TV, LG will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS.

LG says it is committed to supporting premium gaming on its state-of-the-art displays for a compelling viewing experience with support for 4K and 5.1 virtual surround sound for Stadia Pro users. Stadia on LG TVs will allow customers to play hit Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required.

LG plans to launch the new service in the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available. Stadia already offers more than 130 games with more added regularly. Games can be purchased individually, or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and games in up to 4K resolution.

Gaming with immersive 5.1 channel virtual surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS makes the Stadia platform a compelling choice for anyone looking for a great gaming experience without the need for a dedicated gaming console.

OLED self-lighting pixels help ensure best-in-class HDR picture quality with deep blacks and extremely accurate colours. LG became the first company to launch HDR-capable 4K OLED TVs in 2015 and content on LG OLED TVs – both streaming and externally stored – benefit from the display’s fast 1ms response time, low input lag enhancing the gaming experience.

“Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of the corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Stadia is changing how people access their favourite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we’re making an early commitment to the platform.”

At the moment the Google Stadia platform is not yet available in Australia or New Zealand.