Lenovo Legion goes all out with new futuristic gaming machines

Lenovo Legion introduces its new battle-ready lineup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-enable seamless gaming. Customers can count on integrated machine learning to elevate gameplay settings and framerates to pro levels. The company says you’ll love the performance and style of the new Lenovo Legion 7 laptop with an immersive 16-inch display, the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, the 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7, and the Lenovo Legion 5 available in two screen sizes.

In 2021, Lenovo Legion brings consumers even more gaming performance with innovations in hardware and software. These new Lenovo Legion laptops are expertly-crafted with intelligent Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals for an increased airflow of up to 18 percent gen-to-gen to better manage the heat and noise generated by all that raw processing power. Lower system temperatures allow for optimised performance and all-day mobility with long-lasting battery life.

Multiple sensors are placed on the CPU, GPU, rear and side thermal vents, as well as on the SSD memory card and palm rest to fire off information every nanosecond to predict your system’s thermal curve for hours of gaming with zero throttling. To further dissipate heat, the company utilises an expanded the copper heat sink system for up to 82 percent more thermal fin area gen-to-gen and drilled holes into the laptop’s bottom cover and even under the keyboard to keep things cooler.

To deliver the high-resolution quality, smooth response and panel colour accuracy of gamers’ dreams, Lenovo also doubles down on more immersive experiences with the world’s first 16-inch QHD165Hz gaming laptops, the new Lenovo Legion 7 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. These machines boast faster millisecond input speeds, plus anti-ghosting, soft-landing switches, and the more mechanical key feel of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike—the specialised gaming keyboard with RGB backlit optional feature, and now colour-matched for a more cohesive look.

Thanks to a new AI-driven software contained within Lenovo Vantage’s Legion Edge feature, gamers with Lenovo Legion devices can now up the framerates and reduce in-game lag with new one-click overclock support for both the CPU and GPU. Part of Lenovo Q-Control (just press Fn+Q), the new auto-optimisation Intelligent Mode setting is just one of the ways this software tool helps to custom-tune your gaming performance. With Intelligent Mode switched on, the power of AI comes into play as it auto-detects the games on-deck and cross-verifies them against a pre-loaded set of 16 triple-A titles. Then it activates the ideal settings needed to secure the highest FPS for that specific game without compromising computing and/or graphics experience. For any game outside of this special group of top titles, auto-optimisation mode is triggered to configure the most balanced PC performance settings for you.

The new Lenovo Legion AI Engine is a smarter combination of best-in-class hardware, software, firmware and driver support that all work together to help overclock the PC’s performance by sharing Thermal Design Power (TDP) between the CPU and GPU to better manage any heavy-duty gaming requirement. For instance, when you’re absorbed in a role-playing game that leans heavily on GPU performance to keep up the boosted FPS needed to enjoy that movie-like experience. All the AI capabilities inherent to the Lenovo Legion AI Engine trigger the internal system actions and software features necessary to channel any unused power from your CPU to the GPU or vice versa, depending on where it’s needed most.

This new AI technology from Lenovo is combined with smarter, next-level NVIDIA RTX Tensor Cores 3.0 to take image realism to new heights with the stunning graphics effects of new Ray Tracing 2.0 with next-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs. For streamers, NVIDIA uses AI-powered voice and video effects that can keep you automatically framed-up in the live shot. Plus, there’s NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that uses AI to help the GPU render repeated scenes in cinematic quality without overtaxing the system.

Lenovo Legion’s new 2021 laptops are amongst the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series Mobile Processors. What’s more, Lenovo Legion’s Harman speakers are now optimized with Nahimic Audio by SteelSeries, providing engaging 7.1 surround sound when combined with Lenovo's headset or external speakers for an upgrade from the prior 5.1 system. Designed for hardcore gamers, Nahimic Audio provides cutting-edge features like Night Mode with smart volume reduction to adjust sound levels in different settings, and Sound Tracker7 that visually indicates a sound’s direction in-game. Plus, Sound Sharing that allows audio to play on two sets of gaming headsets simultaneously from a single PC. These intuitive audio features provide a fully immersive in-game experience.

Lenovo Vantage is also bringing the speed for Lenovo Legion users in its latest update, allowing you to quickly optimise settings and personalise your experience so you can get back into the game. Via new progressive web app caching, Lenovo Vantage will now load in mere seconds no matter where you are in the world. Also, now available on all Lenovo Legion devices is the recently launched Vantage Smart Performance Services. This new Lenovo self-diagnostic service has the ability to reduce PC downtime by scanning, detecting and removing spyware, malware and adware, as well as fix network and access issues and automatically tune up the PC, resulting in better internet connectivity and all-around faster PC processes.

The new flagship Lenovo Legion 7 laptop is offered with a taller 16-inch screen, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and new 16:10 aspect ratio for 11 percent more screen real estate to improve your field of view in-game.

To achieve a new narrow tail design while keeping the same compact metal chassis size gen-to-gen on the Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo designers shored up space under the hinge. This made way for the next generation of gaming display technology with millions more pixels than before on a new near-edgeless 16-inch QHD display (2560 x 1600), a serious upgrade over the previous gen’s 15-inch Full HD panel offered. With ultra-high pixel density and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, this IPS display offers optional VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, up to 500 nits of brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.

For an incredible viewing experience and colour accuracy, the Lenovo Legion 7 laptop supports Dolby Vision which will bring your favorite entertainment to life with stunning picture quality. Combined with NVIDIA G-SYNC your picture quality will look spectacular, plus low blue light and flicker-free Eye Care technology helps to reduce eye strain during long battle sessions. The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop is first to be certified as a High Gaming Performance Display with low blue light by TÜV Rheinland.10

With Corsair iCUE you can add your personal touch by customising the RGB lighting in multiple zones, including the rounded logo on the lid, bottom lip marquee, air outlets and even individual keys. Also enjoy a larger precision glass touchpad that supports tap gestures. And as a treat, the insides of the Lenovo Legion 7 get an unexpected makeover too for those who love taking apart their machines, with new cohesive “black-out” components, plus a special message and QR (quick response) code label for you to scan for hardware information and service options.