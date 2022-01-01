Samsung announces Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a flagship that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers Samsung's most advanced pro-grade camera system and its brightest, most intelligent display. It takes productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.

Galaxy S21 series unveils a bold new style that sets it apart from other smartphones. It introduces an all-new Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame. Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish. Samsung is also offering three exclusive Samsung.com Colourways- Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is the company's most intelligent screen yet. The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further. Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, the brightest on a Galaxy smartphone. With a 50% improved contrast ratio, it delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when outside. And like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue.

Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers the company's most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

It has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. The phone can also capture 12-bit RAW images, allowing for more detailed photo editing.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom, powered by Samsung’s first-ever dual telelens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel (2PD) so you can capture crystal-clear shots even when you are away from the action.

Galaxy S21 Ultra’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night – quickly and with excellent quality.

For the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

For better and faster connectivity, Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E. You will be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster internet connection, so you can stream and share content in the blink of an eye. With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 Ultra is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming.

Thanks to the Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded in Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, you will be able to use your Galaxy S21 device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. With the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+, you can also use AR finder to drop virtual messages that let other Galaxy smartphone users know you need help searching for a lost item.

SmartThings on Android Auto allows you to use your Galaxy S21 series to control smart devices in your home, from your car. By connecting your Galaxy S21 to your Android Auto compatible car, you can turn on your porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home, all from your car.

For those who need uninterrupted, long-lasting connections across your entire ecosystem of connected devices, the Galaxy S21 Ultra Employs Dual Bluetooth technology that lets you effortlessly pair multiple devices and distributes power consumption for long battery life.

The ground-breaking camera, display and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. When the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Starting on January 29, 2021, Galaxy S21 Ultra will be widely available through your network providers, retailers and Samsung.com. Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in two bold colours featuring deluxe haze finishes:

Phantom Silver: 256GB model with 12GB RAM

Phantom Black: 256GB model with 12GB RAM or 512GB model with 16GB RAM

Additional colors will be available exclusively on Samsung.com including Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown. Between January 15 and January 29, 2021, consumers who pre-order can get Galaxy Buds Pro.

The RRP (Recommended Retail Price) of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $2,199.