Ingram Micro New Zealand secures sole rights for Jabra distribution

Ingram Micro New Zealand has been named the country’s sole distributor for the Danish audio and visual equipment specialist. Effective immediately, the agreement will see Ingram Micro taking responsibility for the distribution and support of the extensive range of Jabra enterprise and consumer headsets, headphones, and video conferencing equipment to its nationwide partner network.



An increasingly familiar name to office workers and consumers alike, Jabra produces engineered solutions for every use case which includes certified wired and wireless headsets, conference speaker phones and video conferencing equipment for use with video conferencing applications including Teams, Zoom and Skype, and Unified Communications audiovisual systems as well as bluetooth True wireless earbuds and in car solutions.



The move to a single distributor comes after Ingram Micro, with the leadership of brand manager Shabana Khan, grew Jabra sales by nearly 500% in the past four years. This has cemented Jabra as New Zealand’s leading professional headset vendor.



The vendor’s ANZ Managing Director David Piggott has praise for Ingram Micro’s ability to reach the market through actively marketing quality solutions to its reseller network. “We have exponentially grown our businesses together over the course of a lengthy relationship. And Shabana Khan has shown nothing but exceptional value to Jabra, our partners, and their end customers,” he adds.



Jabra Director of Distribution ANZ Brent Mitchell says the partnership with Ingram Micro goes back some six years, with recent growth far exceeding expectations. “We’ve seen proactive management and demonstrable passion for the brand, along with smart tactical measures including accurately anticipating heightened demand for Jabra solutions ahead of the COVID-19 lockdowns. This has delivered outstanding results, bringing our products to prominence with many more confident resellers and satisfied end users around the country.”



Mitchell adds that the market penetration achieved by Ingram Micro paves the road to success for Jabra solutions for Unified Communications coming to market following its acquisition of Altia Systems late in 2019. “Collaboration tools such as the PanaCast video solution are in demand as more people than ever before work remotely. With Ingram Micro as our sole distributor within the region, resellers can look forward to proven products backed by proven market reach and support.”



Ingram Micro New Zealand Managing Director Jason Langley says the move to a sole distribution arrangement across both the commercial and consumer product ranges demonstrates the level of trust Jabra has in the company’s Unified Communications team. "Coming off the back of a stunning 2020 result, we are looking forward to working closely with the Jabra team and more of the same in 2021.”



“Supporting and enabling our reseller partners has always been a top priority and we are thrilled to now be in a position to add greater value across the entire Jabra range. The growth achieved to date is thanks to top quality products, a committed and passionate team empowering our resellers, and consistent customer satisfaction every time Jabra is selected. With more people using video conferencing and softphones on their computers, this is a winning formula for lasting success, concludes Langley.”