Trustpower transforms customer experience with Amazon Connect

Trustpower, one of New Zealand’s leading multi-services providers offering electricity, gas, internet and mobile services, has announced the successful migration of its contact centre technology to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The company is the first multi-services provider in New Zealand to adopt Amazon Connect, an omnichannel cloud contact centre, to support the evolving complexity of their customer interactions in Trustpower’s growing multi-services business.

More than 230,000 customers use Trustpower for electricity, gas, and telecommunication services, with the company’s contact centre agents receiving more than 70,000 customer enquiries each month. The need for flexible working arrangements for agents was evident during the first New Zealand COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

After only ten days of internal platform development, Trustpower migrated more than 200 contact centre agents from its on-premises, voice-based contact centre system to Amazon Connect, enabling them to work from home. Within three months, the company recently successfully completed the migration of their entire contact centre environment to AWS with no downtime during migration, after eight weeks of evaluation and assessment of Amazon Connect and Trustpower’s contact centre requirements.

“We started researching contact centre solutions late in 2019 but were driven to move rapidly due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March last year. With the looming lockdown, the primary requirement was for us to enable our staff to work from home while delivering quality customer experience. Using Amazon Connect has provided a better experience for our agents to service customers in a faster and more user-friendly way with personal, dynamic, and natural service experiences,” said Matt van Deventer, General Manager, Technology and Delivery at Trustpower. “Other benefits include a simplified contact centre environment, rapid prototyping, and fast deployment to scale services quickly. Using Amazon Connect, we will apply data analytics and artificial intelligence to customer data to predict the ‘next best action’, such as recommending the next step in resolving a customer enquiry or introducing new services, to provide an enhanced customer experience. We look forward to leveraging additional AWS analytics services and continuously improving our services in an agile manner to help customers receive even faster and more personalised support.”

“AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud and machine learning capabilities help New Zealand organisations like Trustpower innovate quickly, and to create personalised experiences that help them to meet their customers’ evolving needs,” said Nick Walton, New Zealand Managing Director for Commercial Sector at AWS. “By choosing Amazon Connect for their contact centre technology, Trustpower has a scalable, cost-effective, and secure contact centre solution that can adjust to the changing needs of their customers in real-time, giving them the ability to easily and naturally engage with their customers.”