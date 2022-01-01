Ring introduces Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring has announced the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, a new advanced video doorbell complete with an innovative 3D Motion Detection with radar, enhanced audio capabilities and customisable privacy features.

Combined with a new Head to Toe video, 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View gives homeowners more context about what is happening at their front door.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 uses radar to better detect objects and homeowners can customise which areas of their property they want to monitor by selecting distance thresholds. The radar sensor determines when an object crosses the distance threshold by measuring its specific distance from the camera. The camera only starts recording once that threshold is crossed and sends homeowners a motion alert. Unique to Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, 3D Motion Detection gives you more control to record video only when and where someone steps onto your property.



3D Motion Detection also powers a new Bird’s Eye View feature, which provides an aerial view of the homeowner’s property and a map of where a motion event starts to give you historical context to the nature of the event. Together, 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View are the newest way for homeowners to get more control and context about what’s happening in front of their door.



"3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View are the natural next steps in home security and will set a new standard in motion detection,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor. “With the introduction of these radar-based features, we’re reinventing what our devices can do to give our customers a more precise picture of what is happening at home. We’re excited to add this technology to our most popular product—the doorbell, and to offer customers even more choices for their home security systems.”



In addition to 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View, advanced features include Head to Toe video, which can now capture 150 degrees vertically, compared to previous 90 degrees. It also includes 1536p HD video and an array microphone that limits sound distortion for clearer audio and video of what’s happening at the door. The Head



The Ring app makes it easy to tailor specific privacy and security settings. Homeowners can set 3D Motion Detection thresholds and Customisable Motion Zones that trigger recordings and Privacy Zones can exclude areas in the camera field of view from video recording for added privacy.



Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is NZ$ 429.00 and will begin shipping to customers on April 1, 2021. It will be available from Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings and Ring.com.