Intel launches SSD for everyday computing and gaming

Building on Intel’s Memory and Storage 2020 event in December, Intel today is launching the Intel Solid State Drive (SSD) 670p, a 144-layer quad-level cell (QLC)-based client SSD.

Developed using the latest QLC technology, the Intel SSD 670p is equipped with capacity of up to 2 terabytes in a single drive, offering value for everyday computing needs, as well as mainstream gaming.

Compared with the previous generation Intel QLC 3D NAND SSD, the 670p offers improved performance, including 2X sequential read and a 20% endurance update. Tuned for low queue depth and mixed workloads to meet the demands of today’s most common computing needs, Intel’s newest client drive offers the right balance of performance, cost and power.

Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the NAND Products and Solutions Group said “The Intel SSD 670p is based on our 144-Layer QLC 3D NAND with 128 gigabytes per die and provides up to two times better read performance, 38% better random read performance and up to 50% better latency over our previous generation SSDs. By offering peak performance, capacities up to 2 terabytes, and improved reliability, the Intel SSD 670p is the ideal storage solution for thin-and-light laptops.”

Intel has been developing its QLC technology over the past decade to bring the performance and capacity needed to meet today’s PC storage needs, including top-of-the-line storage and the ability to efficiently manage high volumes of data. Intel’s QLC SSDs are built on floating gate technology — their data retention is a key competitive differentiator.

The Intel SSD 670p’s new cell configuration results in high-capacity storage optimized for everyday computing needs at an affordable price and helps accelerate SSD adoption.

Available today, the Intel SSD 670p’s thin M.2 80mm form factor is an ideal fit for thin-and-light notebooks and desktop PCs.